March 30, 1932 — Oct. 31, 2019
ADIRONDACK — Margaret Jane “Peggy” Maday, 87, died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her family.
Born March 30, 1932 in Flushing and grew up in Valley Stream. She was the daughter of the late Albert Leonard and Marguerite Frances (Matadero) Olson.
Peggy was a senior library clerk for 25 years at George W. Hewlett High School in Hewlett Long Island. She had a good eye when it came to antiques, she enjoyed buying and selling them. She enjoyed reading Steven King novels, watching birds, especially a Raven that would come daily. Peggy also enjoyed exercising and she had a brown belt in Judo. Peggy enjoyed going with her husband, Joe in his speed boat. She will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Besides her parents, she is predeceased by her husband, Joseph E. Maday Jr., who she was married to for 63 years when he passed away Feb. 16, 2014; and one brother, Albert L. Olson, Jr.
Survivors include one daughter, Jane Maday of Chestertown; five sons, Joseph (Christine) Maday of Valley Stream, Edward (Janet) Maday of Woodmere, John (Pam) Maday of Chestertown, James Maday of Adirondack and Albert (Cristy) Maday of Adirondack; also 11 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends may call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Pine St., Chestertown.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church Chestertown, with the Rev. John O’Kane Pastor officiating.
Interment will be at Adirondack Cemetery in Adirondack.
