Feb. 14, 1933—June 16, 2023

SCHUYLERVILLE — Margaret Jacobson passed away on June 16, 2023 at the Home of the Good Shepard in Malta, NY, where she had been residing since March.

Margaret was born on Valentine’s Day 1933 in Mount Vernon, NY to Alton and Viola Eckert. She spent most of her childhood in Tuckahoe, NY where she met her lifelong best friend Nancy, who later became her sister-in-law. Margaret was voted as the student who did the most for Tuckahoe High School and was the Class Orator for the televised graduation.

Living in Tuckahoe, Margaret could take the train to Manhattan where she enjoyed plays, museums, and musical performances, which fit in well with her interests in theater, music, and history.

Following high school, Margaret obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree at the State University of NY Teachers College in Albany, majoring in History. While there, she met and fell in love with her husband Richard “Dick” Jacobson. They enjoyed 60 years of marriage together.

Margaret had many interests during her life. She enjoyed music and gardening and was an avid reader with a particular interest in history and children’s literature.

She worked for a short time as a Children’s Librarian and introduced her children and grandchild to some wonderful books. Her daughter was a Reading Teacher for 10 years and greatly appreciated her mom’s suggestions.

Margaret shared many of her interests through volunteering. She and Dick lived in Wappingers Falls, NY for over 20 years where she volunteered in the Vassar Brother’s Hospital Gift Shop for many years. She also played the role of Pockets in the Community Children’s Theater, sharing the joys of reading with the younger generation. Both Margaret and Dick were active in the Community Chorus and Community Theater, with Margaret’s experience culminating in the lead role of Marian the Librarian in “The Music Man”.

Margaret and Dick moved to Schuylerville in 1977 when Dick was hired as the Superintendent of Schools. Margaret was founding member of the Schuylerville Community Theater, acting in several plays, serving as President and even directing “The Music Man”, a challenge she particularly enjoyed.

She was a founding member of the Yaddo Garden Association, as well as a two-time President and was actively involved in the local Garden Club and Study Club. During her time in the Study Club, she particularly enjoyed studying and sharing information on the history and lore of her beloved Hudson Valley.

Margaret’s love of nature was fostered early when her dad built a family house and cottage on the mountainside along the shores of Candlewood Lake in Connecticut. Her family spent wonderful vacations there swimming, boating, and picnicking, often with Alton and Nancy and their family. Margaret and Dick also enjoyed many years of vacationing in Cape Cod, where they enjoyed the beaches, nautical charm, and historical flavor.

Margaret will always be remembered as an intelligent, friendly, warm, and caring Mom, Grandma, and friend. She was a lover of nature, animals, music, and history and will be missed by her family and all who knew her. Margaret brought light into our lives, both literally and figuratively.

Margaret was predeceased by both parents, her husband, Dick in 2014, her daughter-in-law, Connie Jacobson and her sister-in-law, Nancy Eckert. She is survived by her son, Glenn and his companion Janet Jameson; her daughter, Gail Emich and her husband, Rob; her brother, Alton Eckert, Jr.; as well as her grandson, Kyle Emich and his wife, Li; and her great-granddaughter, Maya. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Old Saratoga Reformed Church, 48 Pearl Street, Schuylerville, NY. Please join us immediately following the service for a celebration of Margaret’s life while we enjoy views of the Hudson River that meant so much to Margaret, along with friendship, food, and drink at The Basin Grill, 1 Ferry St., Schuylerville, NY. We look forward to sharing stories and memories of our mother, grandmother and great-grandmother with friends and family.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in memory of Margaret to Yaddo (www.yaddo.org).

Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.