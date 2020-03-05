May 19, 1926 — March 3, 2020
SALEM — Margaret J. Keys, 93, of Salem passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Elderwood at Ticonderoga.
Born May 19, 1926 in the town of Hebron, she was the daughter of the late James and Lillian (Beveridge) Francis.
Margaret graduated from Salem Washington Academy in 1942 and worked in the Cafeteria at Salem Central School for over 30 years.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Frank Keys; a granddaughter, Dawn Keys Doran.
Margaret is survived by her children, Donna (Ronald) Graham of Fort Edward and David Keys of Hartford; her daughter-in-law and best friend-caregiver, Dianne Keys of Salem; grandchildren, Kimberly (Scott) Goodfriend, Stephanie (Andy) Pratt, David Keys Jr., Daryl (Ann) Keys and many great grandchildren.
The family will have a private burial at Evergreen Cemetery.
To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are with the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc., Salem.
