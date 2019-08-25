QUEENSBURY — Margaret H. (Fazio) Dembowski, 99, passed away on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 at the Glens Falls Center.
She was born in Syracuse, the daughter of the late Carmen and Jessie (Easterly) Fazio. Margaret was a graduate of Nottingham High School and St. Mary’s School of Nursing. Margaret married Matthew Dembowski and had two children, Frances and John.
Her volunteering was endless; at her church, Hinsdale Ladies Auxiliary, director of the North Area Meals on Wheels and the Onondaga Council Girl and Boy Scouts.
Margaret was predeceased by her husband, Matthew Dembowski; and son-in-law, Nicholas W. De Tore.
She is survived by her daughter, Frances De Tore of Queensbury; and her son, John Dembowski (Gloria) of Liverpool; grandchildren, Lynanne De Tore (Richard Palmer), Suzanne De Tore-Wilsey (Carol), Joanne De Tore (David Westfall), Steven Dembowski (Lisa) and John V. Dembowski; and by her great-grandchildren, Jaclyn and Michael Stone, Shaylyn Palmer, Sara, Emily, Kaitlyn and Hailey Dembowski and Nicholas, Vincent and Julia Westfall.
Interment took place Friday, Aug. 23, at Onondaga County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Syracuse, next to her husband, Matthew.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at the Bay Road Presbyterian Church, 1167 Bay Road, Lake George.
Arrangements are under the care of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, Queensbury.
To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
