June 6, 1939—Dec. 30, 2022

WEST HEBRON — Margaret G. Waite, 83, of West Hebron, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 30, 2022 at her residence.

Born June 6, 1939 in Brooklyn, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Gertrude (Capellaro) Kurjiaka. Margaret was a 1956 graduate of Salem Washington Academy and attended UVM in Burlington, VT.

She married the love of her life, Richard “Rick” Waite on March 16, 1958, he passed away May 30, 2010.

Margaret worked at Salem Washington Academy as a teacher’s aide from 1971 to 1977 and then worked at Hollingsworth & Vose Co. from 1977 to 1999 until she retired. Margaret was happily retired, but loved volunteering at the Shoppe on Broadway and her co-workers there.

She loved to travel with her husband and after he passed away, she traveled with her dear friend, Anne Lourie. Margaret had many wonderful memories of her travels and all the winters in Florida.

Margaret is survived by her children: Stephen R. (Ann) Waite of Morrisonville; Heidi E. (Peter) Dillon of Dedham, MA; Andrea (Chris) Prozzo of Maryville, TN; and Richard J. (Melissa) Waite of Spencerport. She is also survived by her sisters: Patricia Perkins of Granville and Christine (Robert) Book of Bethel, CT; brother-in-law: Jerry DeJulia of Bethel, CT; sister-in-law: Rose Kurjiaka of Mt. Joy, PA; brother and sister-in-law:Irwin and Marlene Waite of Plattsburgh; grandchildren: Matt (Kacie) Waite, Bryan Waite, Amber Dillon, Ross Dillon, Emmett (Rachel) Prozzo, Nina (Danny) Prozzo Kim, Alexis, Evan, Karenna and Abigail Waite; great grandchildren: Porter and Mira Waite, Colton, Lucas and Lincoln Prozzo, Luna Kim; four half siblings: Robert, Daniel, Anthony & Dawn.

Margaret is also survived by many beloved family members, nieces and nephews, and her neighbors in West Hebron who were all so dear to her. She was blessed with many friends and happy memories of all those who visited & sent cards and called over the last few months. She cherished all of you. She loved games, get togethers & walking and was energetic to the end.

Margaret was predeceased by her parents; her mother and father-in-law, Irwin and Ella Waite; two brothers, Ronald and Kenneth; a sister, Joan DeJulia; sisters-in-law, Mary Miner and Milly (John) Wayman.

Calling hours are from 3-6 pm on Friday, January 6, 2023 at the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, 19 East Broadway, Salem.

A mass of Christian burial will be at 10 am Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Holy Cross Church, 249 North Main St., Salem with Rev. Peter Tkocz officiating and Rev. Laura Mitchell assisting.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

