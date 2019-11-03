{{featured_button_text}}
Margaret G. Ast

Nov. 11, 1922 — Nov. 1, 2019

CAMBRIDGE — Margaret G. Ast, 96, of Cambridge, passed away Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at Saratoga Hospital.

Born Nov. 11, 1922 in Bronx, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Anna (Gerenscer) Garger. Margaret graduated from Bayside High school and attended Hunter College in Queens. She met her husband, Charles, while working for American Airlines as a ticket agent. She then worked at Bloomingdale’s in New York City in the statistics department for many years.

She was a member of St. Patrick’s Church in Cambridge.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband and son, two days of each other, Charles R. Ast, Sept. 7, 2017 and Robert D. Ast, Sept. 9, 2017; and a brother, George Garger.

Margaret is survived by a daughter, Carolyn (Tom) Lippitt of Victory Mills; and grandchildren, Eric (Renee) Laki, Robert C. Murnane and Kimberly Murnane. She is also survived by eight great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

Calling hours are from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at the Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home, 73 West Main St., Cambridge.

A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at St. Patrick’s Church, 17 South Park St., Cambridge, with Rev. Thomas Zelker officiating.

Interment will be at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Margaret Ast, please visit Tribute Store.

