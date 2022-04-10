Margaret French

May 4, 1962 - March 22, 2022

GLENS FALLS — Margaret French, 59, passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at Glens Falls Hospital. Born on May 4, 1962 in Glens Falls, NY, the daughter of the late Paul and Jeanne (Culligan) French. Margaret graduated from Glens Falls High School and Adirondack Community College.

Margaret was employed by Glens Falls Hospital as a Unit Secretary on T2 Oncology floor for over 20 years. A job, which she enjoyed. Margaret had many interests and especially loved her niece Amelia and her dog, Molly.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her grandparents and uncles.

Margaret is survived by her sister Mary Hastings and her husband Kevin Hastings of South Glens Falls, NY; her niece Amelia Hastings of Latham, NY; and her precious dog Molly.

There will be no calling hours.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 29, 2022 at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 80 Saratoga Avenue, South Glens Falls, NY.

Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, South Glens Falls, NY.

Arrangements are under the care of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, Queensbury, NY.

To leave the family an online condolence, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.