Margaret Florence Sherwood Reid

In 1949, while still living in Evanston, Peggy had her first two children, Tom and Joan. In 1953, the family moved, living briefly in Peekskill, then moving to Glens Falls, where Bob set up his medical practice.

With help from their parents, Bob and Peggy bought and moved into a converted 1820 farmhouse on Ridge Road in Queensbury. They also bought some surrounding land and began selling lots; creating a development they dubbed “Rolling Ridge.” They also created three more children, John, Catherine and Bob. Peggy and her husband refurbished their farmhouse and embellished it with antiques and beautiful gardens. Later, they gave some of the land from the Rolling Ridge development to the town to conserve wetlands and help the environment.

For the next 25 years, Peggy focused primarily on bringing up her children, but she was also active at Christ Church Methodist in Glens Falls. She was a Sunday School teacher, creator of Christmas decorations for holidays at church, Membership Chairman for the congregation, and worked in recent years on establishing the Methodist Church as a historical building so funding would aid in restoring the Tiffany Stained Glass windows.

