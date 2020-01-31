Nov. 11, 1923 — Jan. 29, 2020
QUEENSBURY — Margaret Florence Sherwood Reid, 96, died Jan. 29, 2020, peacefully, with members of her loving family by her side.
She was born on Nov. 11, 1923, in Kansas City, Arkansas, the daughter of Edward Burdette Sherwood and Margaret Sutherland Sherwood.
Since her father worked in the oil industry all around the world, Margaret “Peggy” attended schools in many different countries, learning their languages as well as English, as she traveled with her family back and forth to and from the United States.
She met Robert Allan Reid, her future husband, when they were both 15-year-old high school students in Evanston, Illinois. At first, when he asked her out, she thought he was a bit short, but he grew – or at least, he grew on her. By the time they were students at the University of Illinois, they had begun the relationship, which led to their marriage in 1947. Their marriage lasted until his death in 2011.
One of the many great pleasures of their marriage was a surprise 50th wedding anniversary party on the Lac du Saint Sacrement thrown for them by their five children and hosted by their good friend, the late Dick Bartlett.
In the 1940s, Peggy attended The University of Illinois, The Art Institute of Chicago, and Northwestern University, receiving her degree in Fashion Illustration. She worked as a Fashion Illustrator in Chicago for newspapers and other businesses, doing her part during World War II by drawing blueprints of airplanes for an engineering company. The money she earned eventually helped put Robert through his residency.
In 1949, while still living in Evanston, Peggy had her first two children, Tom and Joan. In 1953, the family moved, living briefly in Peekskill, then moving to Glens Falls, where Bob set up his medical practice.
With help from their parents, Bob and Peggy bought and moved into a converted 1820 farmhouse on Ridge Road in Queensbury. They also bought some surrounding land and began selling lots; creating a development they dubbed “Rolling Ridge.” They also created three more children, John, Catherine and Bob. Peggy and her husband refurbished their farmhouse and embellished it with antiques and beautiful gardens. Later, they gave some of the land from the Rolling Ridge development to the town to conserve wetlands and help the environment.
For the next 25 years, Peggy focused primarily on bringing up her children, but she was also active at Christ Church Methodist in Glens Falls. She was a Sunday School teacher, creator of Christmas decorations for holidays at church, Membership Chairman for the congregation, and worked in recent years on establishing the Methodist Church as a historical building so funding would aid in restoring the Tiffany Stained Glass windows.
Paralleling her husband’s role as one of the first physicians to help establish and work in the modern-day Emergency Department of Glens Falls Hospital, Peggy worked to help build the Glens Falls Hospital Guild, becoming one of its first presidents. She was also active in the Women’s Medical Auxiliary, the Glens Falls Hospital Guild. She also never stopped painting, but she was able to focus more on her artwork once the children were grown up and went off to college and careers. These children were proud of their mother when, at the age of 54, she returned to college and completed her MFA from SUNY Albany.
In 1973 the Guild of Adirondack Artists was created to plan exhibitions, hold workshops and demonstrations, and encourage high standards for works of art while strengthening the rapport between artists and the community. Over the years, Peggy was its membership chair, vice-president, and president of the Board of Directors. Her artwork was displayed in many shows and exhibitions ranging from local shows to prestigious institutions in places such as New York City.
Peggy’s paintings received numerous awards, and many are now in private collections through the country. She received a purchase award for one of her oil paintings, which is now owned by The Hyde Collection in Glens Falls.
Peggy was a member of the Board of Directors of the Hyde Collection, a museum in Glens Falls, which has grown to be nationally recognized.
For many years, she promoted the Hyde as a doscent and was membership chair.
She would get commissions for portraits, as well as numerous awards for her creative subject matter. NYS Capital commissioned her to paint portraits of judges, which are now hanging in the state capital.
She painted a portrait of a Vietnam Veteran, made prints and donated the money to the war monument at SUNY Adirondack. The original is hanging at SUNY, and a framed print is at Glens Falls City Hall. You can see other paintings created by Peggy in many office buildings, at Glens Falls Hospital and in private homes locally. Her children have observed that, in life, she was often shy about expressing her deepest emotions, but they were clear in her paintings, many of which showed the influence of Peggy’s study of the unflinchingly realistic style of Lucien Freud.
Peggy loved nature, often taking her five children with their friends, significant others and pets, on camping trips on Lake George. She and Bob bought an Island on Lake George, and, years later, downsized to a beautiful home in Pilot Knob. You could always see her amazing artistic ability in the design and the artwork in her homes.
Peggy loved reading, often staying up until the wee hours of the morning quietly reading a book while her overworked husband slept besides her. She also loved films and, while living at the Glen at Highland Meadows in Queensbury in recent years, never wanted to miss her 8:00 movie. Over the years, she enjoyed being a member of The Guild of Adirondack Artists, The Lake George Garden Club, The Hospital Guild, Christ Church Methodist, The Hyde Collection, The League of Women Voters, The Investment Club, and later in life, the Hearing Impaired Bridge Group which used lip reading and sign language to play Bridge.
Lastly, Peggy loved life and people, most of all her husband, Bob, her good friends, Ray Roulier and Norm Harvey who were her cherished companions at the Glen in the years after Bob died, and, of course, her children, all of whom survive her, Tom (Margaret), Joan (Michael), John (Dawn), Catherine, and Bob (Monica). She leaves two nieces, Susan (husband Scott Noland and their daughter, Taylor) and Chris, who are the children of her brother, the late William Sherwood. She also leaves many beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and great niece, David Reid Gealt, Jonathan Reid Gealt, Kait and Kyle Kuwitzky (Brooklyn and Blake), Sean Reid and his partner Anastasia (Zola and Andrew), Leo Herr and Lucy Reid, Juan Garcia, and T.J. (Anthony), Danielle.
A memorial will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, at Christ Church Methodist.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to United Methodist Church Organ Fund, 54 Bay Road, Glens Falls or The Hyde Collection 161 Warren St., Glens Falls, NY.
