Nov. 14, 1959—July 7, 2021

GLENS FALLS — Margaret Ellen (Ross) Kanofsky, age 61, passed away on July 7, 2021, after a valiant battle against cancer.

Margaret was born on November 14, 1959, to John J. and Ann (Lethbridge) Ross. She was the youngest sibling to her older brothers and sisters, John J. Ross Jr., Kevin Ross, Patricia Ross, and Mary Knapp. Margaret was pre-deceased by her mother, Ann Ross, and her brother, Kevin Ross.

On November 16, 1980, she married Michael Kanofsky, and in the following years, became the mother to two children, Aaron, and Megan Kanofsky. Margaret was a dedicated mother. Her children were always her first priority. She attended and supported her children’s educational and social events, and was always there for them. Home and family were very important to her. In keeping with her love of family, she lead by example, instilling ethics and values in her children, that would ultimately lead them to productive lives with promising careers and futures.