Nov. 14, 1959—July 7, 2021
GLENS FALLS — Margaret Ellen (Ross) Kanofsky, age 61, passed away on July 7, 2021, after a valiant battle against cancer.
Margaret was born on November 14, 1959, to John J. and Ann (Lethbridge) Ross. She was the youngest sibling to her older brothers and sisters, John J. Ross Jr., Kevin Ross, Patricia Ross, and Mary Knapp. Margaret was pre-deceased by her mother, Ann Ross, and her brother, Kevin Ross.
On November 16, 1980, she married Michael Kanofsky, and in the following years, became the mother to two children, Aaron, and Megan Kanofsky. Margaret was a dedicated mother. Her children were always her first priority. She attended and supported her children’s educational and social events, and was always there for them. Home and family were very important to her. In keeping with her love of family, she lead by example, instilling ethics and values in her children, that would ultimately lead them to productive lives with promising careers and futures.
Margaret graduated from South Glens Falls High School in 1978. Her career in health care began at Fort Hudson Health Center, and later, completed 32-years at Glens Falls Hospital. While working in her final position at the hospital (Infusion Center PCA), she received the Bee Award on December 11, 2020. This award is given to support staff who embody the values of collaboration, accountability, respect, excellence, and safety. While several nominees for the award are submitted each month, Margaret was nominated by a patient, and has been the only Infusion Center PCA to date that has received one. Margaret strove to provide compassionate and professional care to the patients she served, always treating people with the utmost of dignity and respect.
To the end, Margaret cherished the warmth, kindness, and love she received from those who survive her: her husband, Michael Kanofsky; her children: Aaron Kanofsky, and Megan Kanofsky; her father, John J. Ross; her brother, John J. Ross Jr. (Shelly), and their daughter, Amy Fiorino (Christopher); sister, Patricia Ross (Richard Crannell); sister, Mary Knapp (James A.), and their children: James A. Knapp Jr. (Jill), and their children: Drew and Ava; Christopher Knapp (Angela), and their daughter, Claire; Andrea Murray (Jed), and their daughter, Madelyn. Margaret is also survived by her extended family of Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins. She will always be lovingly remembered as wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin, co-worker, and good friend. Margaret’s family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank-you to all of her health care providers, who helped her during the span of her illness.
Margaret’s visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday, July 12, 2021, between the hours of 4 PM and 6 PM, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803. The funeral service will be private, and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, those who so wish may make a donation in her name to the charity of their choice.
To view Margaret’s Book of Memories or to post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.