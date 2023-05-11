Aug. 28, 1950—May 5, 2023

SCHUYLERVILLE — Margaret Ellen Mattison, 72, died at Saratoga Hospital on May 5, 2023, after a sudden illness. Born in Glens Falls on Aug. 28, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Kay Barlow Mattison.

Margaret spent most of her career on the production line, working for C.R. Bard Medical Supplies for several years.

She enjoyed yard sales, Bingo, and testing her luck on the slot machines.

She was also a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, Schuylerville and the Saratoga Eagles Club.

Some of Margaret’s best times were those spent with her companion of nearly 20 years, Peter Hughes, who died in 2014. She lived her happiest times while they were together.

Survivors include her son, Michael (Kaylie) Gage; daughter, Wendy (Eugene) Gage; and son, Patrick (Anne) Gage. She was the beloved Nana of her precious grandchildren: Levi (Haleigh) Gage, Joseph Gage, Olivia Bracken, Nicholas (Tessa) Euber, Brandon (Angela) Euber, and Leigh-Ann (Joshua) Hilton; along with 11 great-grandchildren; siblings: Robin, Gale, Barbara, Judy, Sheila, and Terry.

She was predeceased by her siblings: Wayne, Everett, and Harold.

Services are private and at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours.

