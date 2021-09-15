April 6, 1943—Sept. 9, 2021

QUEENSBURY — Margaret Elizabeth “Peg” Carpenter, 78, of Ballston Spa, formerly of Queensbury, passed away Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Sun Haven Manor, Ballston Spa after a long illness.

Peggy was born April 6, 1943, in Ticonderoga, NY, second of three daughters of the late James E. and Mary E. (Crossman) Carpenter.

Following graduation from Ticonderoga High School, she entered the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondolet, Ogdensburg, where she earned her Teaching Degree. She taught in the diocese for 13 years. When she left the Sisters of St. Joseph, she taught in Whitehall for four years, then took a position as a high school Mathematics Teacher at Queensbury High School. Teaching students math, especially Calculus, was her passion until she retired.

Peg was also a lover of music. Everyone who knew Peg knew that she loved to sing and to play the trombone. While in Ogdensburg, she sang in a chorus and played in an ensemble that performed to raise funds for those in need. She sang for many years in the choir at the Church of Our Lady of the Annunciation, Queensbury, where she also served in several ministries, including as a Eucharistic Minister and an RCIA sponsor.