Feb. 1, 1946—Dec. 19, 2022

HUDSON FALLS — Margaret E. Smith (Hider) passed away unexpectedly in Glens Falls Hospital on Dec. 19, 2022, at the age of 76.

Born Feb. 1, 1946, to the late Aubrey and Pearl Hider, she was one of 11 children. She spent most of her life in Whitehall, NY where she would later meet and marry the love of her life, Walter Smith, Sr. They would go on to have six children of their own.

Margaret was a stay-at-home mother her entire marriage, dedicating her time to raising her children. She enjoyed puzzles of every variety, crocheting, calling you up at any given moment to talk about anything and everything under the sun, and above all else she loved spending time with her family creating memories and sharing stories.

She is predeceased by her parents, as well as her sister, Jacqueline, her three brothers: Terry, Bobby, and Leslie; her grandchildren: Kayla, Michael, Zachary, and JJ. Most importantly her husband, Walter Smith, Sr., who without a doubt was there to meet her on the other side with open arms and a “Hello, Sweetpea.”

Left to cherish her memory are her children: Daniel (Rose) Smith of Granville, Sarah (David) Burke of Glens Falls, Teresa Smith of Hudson Falls, Jay (Lorrie) Smith of Granville, Elizabeth Smith of Hudson Falls, Walter Smith, Jr. of Hartford; her remaining siblings; along with dozens upon dozens of grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

Family and friends may call from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 26 2022, at the Jillson Funeral Home, Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY 12887.

