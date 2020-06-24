Margaret E. Schmidt

They couldn’t wait to get back up north and in 1986, Warren and Margie packed up their bags and moved to their favorite Adirondack location. They spent their first winter at their summer home on Elizabeth Island in Lake George before taking up permanent residency at their “farmhouse” on Ridge Road in Queensbury.

Margie just loved the area and especially the lake. It was there that life was the ultimate with many, BBQ’s, games and swims with family and friends. Rumour had it on those hot summer nights that a “skinny dip” for Margie was the only way to go!! Let’s also not forget the many happy hours at “the point” where her birthplace was always remembered with her famous Manhattan!

No matter when, Margie’s love for people always prevailed. She was a very active member of St. James Episcopal Church in Lake George including teaching and helping with the Sunday School as needed. Her true trademark was the initiation by Margie and Warren of their famous German Dinner in October, that is still hosted annually by the church.

Margie was also active in the community that included crafting, bridge clubs, bowling, quilt club, Open Door, Caritas, etc. There was always time to talk and share with others over a hot cup of coffee.