March 26, 1926 — June 22, 2020
QUEENSBURY — Margaret E. Schmidt, 94, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 22, 2020, at her home at The Terrace. Margaret (always known as Margie) was born on March 26, 1926, in New York City, dear daughter of the late Margaret and Rudolf Gerdes; dear sister of the late William Gerdes and his wife, Jane.
After high school, Margie attended and graduated as a nurse from Bellevue Hospital School of Nursing in New York City. Margie’s care and love for people were deep rooted and she served her passion with ease as a young professional taking care of those in need.
Margie married the love of her life, Warren, in 1950 as soon as he completed his electrical engineering degree from Pratt University and the start of “their” career with Westinghouse.
Their first stop was Pittsburgh, followed by New Jersey where they raised their family with the arrival of Bill and Peggy combined with many family pets through the years.
Margie loved her role as mother and “social director”. She always made an extremely comfortable home where all friends, young and old, were welcome with constant fun and laughter always on the agenda.
In 1979, and with the “nest” empty, Margie and Warren moved to Coral Springs, Florida, as their last “job posting” before retirement.
They couldn’t wait to get back up north and in 1986, Warren and Margie packed up their bags and moved to their favorite Adirondack location. They spent their first winter at their summer home on Elizabeth Island in Lake George before taking up permanent residency at their “farmhouse” on Ridge Road in Queensbury.
Margie just loved the area and especially the lake. It was there that life was the ultimate with many, BBQ’s, games and swims with family and friends. Rumour had it on those hot summer nights that a “skinny dip” for Margie was the only way to go!! Let’s also not forget the many happy hours at “the point” where her birthplace was always remembered with her famous Manhattan!
No matter when, Margie’s love for people always prevailed. She was a very active member of St. James Episcopal Church in Lake George including teaching and helping with the Sunday School as needed. Her true trademark was the initiation by Margie and Warren of their famous German Dinner in October, that is still hosted annually by the church.
Margie was also active in the community that included crafting, bridge clubs, bowling, quilt club, Open Door, Caritas, etc. There was always time to talk and share with others over a hot cup of coffee.
Margie is survived by her son, William (Bill) Schmidt and his wife Patti; daughter, Margaret (Peggy) Jones and her husband, Donald; grandchildren: Brad Schmidt and his partner Jill, Nicole (Schmidt) Begin and her husband Matt, Meghan (Jones) Brooks and her husband Justin, Colby (Jones) Brown and her husband Jeff, Kelsey (Jones) Peffley and her husband Jon; great-grandchildren, Kirsten Schmidt, Carter Begin, Cora Brooks, Olive Brown and Tyler Brown; great-great-grandson Brantley. Margie will also be sadly missed by nephew Richard Gerdes and niece Laura and family.
Funeral services will be held at St. James Episcopal Church in Lake George followed by burial at Kensico Cemetery, Valhalla, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Margie’s name may be sent to St. James Episcopal Church, 172 Ottawa St, Lake George, NY 12845.
Special thanks and appreciation to Mother Jean of St. James, The High Peaks Hospice and to all the staff at The Terrace and The Glen where she has lived for the past 13 years. The family truly appreciated their wonderful care and love.
Margie’s laughter and enjoyment of life will always be her signature. A true inspiration to us all.
For those who wish, on line condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd, Queensbury, NY.
