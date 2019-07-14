{{featured_button_text}}
Margaret E. Ravena

September 22, 1940 — July 12, 2019

COLONIE — Margaret “Peg” E. Ravena, 78, went to be with the Lord on July 12, 2019.

She was the beloved wife of Patrick F. Ravena; and devoted mother of John, Scott (Michelle), Eric (Christine), Mark (Hang Nguyen) VanGarderen, Brian (Kim) Ravena and Allison (Thomas) Norris.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 18, at Christ’s Church, 4 Charles Blvd., Guilderland.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Peg’s family from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie.

Interment will be on July 19, at St. Mary’s Cemetery, South Glens Falls.

