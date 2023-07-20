Jan. 30, 1929—July 13, 2023

HUDSON FALLS — Margaret E. Dessaint, 94, of Hudson Falls, NY, passed Thursday, July 13, 2023 at her home with her family at her side.

Born, Jan. 30, 1929 in Glens Falls, NY she was the daughter of late Warren and Hazel Hartman.

Besides her parents she is predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Gerald Dessaint, her sister, June (Nick) Catone, grand-nephews: Kristopher and Keith Amorosi, and son-in-law, Richard Carpenter.

After graduating from South Glens Falls High school in 1947, she had several office jobs before becoming Office Manager of Magram’s Fashion Store in the Aviation Mall for 13 years until its closing in 1990 and her retirement.

Upon retirement, Margaret along with her sister June became members of the South Glens Falls Senior Center. Here she learned to make braided rugs and took numerous bus trips with the seniors. Mom loved to travel. There was always her annual trip to Cape Cod. She loved the ocean and her suitcase was always packed. This past January she traveled through 18 states on a cross-country trip with her daughter and son-in-law, Rick. Wonderful memories to cherish!

Margaret also loved to be home where she enjoyed visits from her many granddaughters. A talented homemaker, Mom taught several of the girls how to quilt, knit, crochet and of course, how to make sweet bread-and-butter pickles.

Margaret transferred to the Hudson Falls United Methodist Church in 1958. She enjoyed and looked forward to her Tuesday Bible classes.

Truly selfless, Mom was a devoted caregiver for her husband, Gerald, along with her home health aides until his passing in 2015.

Fort Hudson Medical Daycare was a part of Mom’s life for several years. Here she was able to make several friends and was cared for by the dedicated staff. Being on the quiet side, she was a gentle, caring and sincere kind of person who always saw the best in everyone. Never a harsh word.

“Such a sweet lady.”

Margaret is survived by her sons: Raymond (Linda) Dessaint, Jeffrey (Lisa) Dessaint both of Hartford; daughter, Susan Dessaint Carpenter of Glens Falls; a very special niece, Sharon (Don) Amorosi of South Glens Falls; and several nieces and nephews on the Dessaint side of the family.

Grandchildren include: Edward (Corie) Quattrocchi, Christine Velez, Leslee (Keith) Chadwick, Lisa (Chip) Hitchcock, Gabrielle (Scott) Dessaint, Donna-Rae (Seth) Brown, Joe Carpenter, Lauren Kate Carpenter, and Bianca Martin; great-grandchildren are: Bronsyn, Marina, Madison, Sophie, Adeline, Chloe, and finally a “boy,” Noah.

With her love forever etched in their hearts her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren are better people for having had her in their lives.

“Grandma Peggy was the best”! Thank you for all your love.

When you look into your mother’s eyes,

you know that is the purest love you can find on this earth.

The family would like to extend their thanks to Fort Hudson Nursing Home, the nursing staff at DCI Renal Center (esp. Steve, Colleen, Courtney, Walt and April), Glens Falls Hospital and the United Methodist Church. Special thanks to her doctors, Robert Evans, Ann Evans, Dr. Mihindu and Elaine. Mom received excellent medical care with dignity and respect. Thanks to you all.

Thanks cannot be completed without special acknowledgement to Margaret’s youngest granddaughter, Lauren Kate. Through the years, Katie was Grandmas’ primary caregiver. Excellent care was provided with dedication, understanding, patience and so much love. Thank you, Lauren, for providing such special care to your grandma.

Please join Margret’s family for a calling hour prior to her 11 a.m. prayer service on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at the United Methodist Church, 277 Main Street, Hudson Falls, NY.

Margaret will be laid to rest beside her husband in the Union Cemetery, Fort Edward following the service.

Family and friends are invited to join us following the interment at the American Legion, Pearl Street, Hudson Falls, NY. Lunch menu will include mom’s favorite foods, and yes there will be pickles and BACON!

Memorial donations may be sent to the United Methodist Church, 277 Main St., Hudson Falls, NY 12839

Arrangements are in care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.