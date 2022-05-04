Margaret Diane Bence

Sept. 20, 1934 – May 2, 2022

TICONDEROGA — Margaret, known to everyone as “Diane,” was born on September 20, 1934 in Englewood, NJ, the eldest daughter of John and Margaret Hilton. Diane grew up in Creskill, NJ and graduated from Tenafly High School in 1952. She studied at Fairleigh Dickinson University and worked in New York City for the insurance industry.

In the late 1950s, she met Paul Bence and began a courtship. During these years, Diane would take Paul to an old camp (Camp Carillon) on Lake George that her family had vacationed at over the years. They were married in 1961, bought the camp in 1963, and moved to Ticonderoga, NY. They had four children, Susan, Rosemary, John, and Mary Ann. In 1974, Diane and Paul moved the family to Cranford, NJ for Paul’s work but returned to the lake every summer.

While raising her children, Diane worked as a Century 21 real estate agent and then as a bookkeeper for a manufacturing company for almost 20 years. Diane retired in her mid-60s and with all of her children grown and out of the house she took the opportunity to travel the world with her husband. They ventured across Asia, Australia, Africa, South and Central America, and Europe.

In 1998, Paul and Diane retired to Lake George. Diane spent her final years on the lake with her large extended family. She was a devout Catholic, avid reader, gardener, patient needlepointer, inventive cook, determined card player and adventurous traveler. She belonged to St. Mary’s Church, the Ticonderoga Garden Club, the Red Hats, New Horizons, the Black Point Association, the Lake George Association and numerous book clubs.

She always donated to various causes dear to her heart such as the LGA, Native American children, and St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Diane was a courageous, adventurous woman who knew how to fly a plane in her 20s, raft down the Colorado River in her 70s and survive COVID (twice) in her 80s. But most importantly, she was a loving, caring, thoughtful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She passed away on May 2, 2022 surrounded by her loving family at her daughter’s home in CT.

Diane is predeceased by her parents, John and Margaret Hilton; husband, Paul Bence; and nephew, Timothy Reap.

Diane is survived by her sisters: Patricia Reap and Donna Di Ciaula; sister-in-law, Mary Kent; four children and their spouses: Susan and Robert Stacy, Rosemary and Walter Holder, John and Joanne Bence, and Mary Ann and Ken Weiss; nine grandchildren: Vanessa Paradis, Kaitlin Voglesong, Margaret Stacy, Hannah Stacy, Ryan Holder, Erin Holder, Laurel Weiss, Kyle Weiss, and Nathaniel Weiss; five great-grandchildren: George, Grace, and Genevieve Voglesong and Grayson and Hunter Raymond; and several nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends may call Friday, May 6, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin St., Ticonderoga.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Ticonderoga. The Rev. Christopher J. Looby, pastor, will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the wonderful local organization Friends Comforting Friends in Diane’s name.

