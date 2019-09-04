Margaret (Davison) Freebern

Dec. 11, 1943 — Sept. 1, 2019
WARRENSBURGH — Margaret “Peggy” (Davison) Freebern, of Warrensburgh, passed away Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital, with her family by her side. Born Dec. 11, 1943, she was the second daughter of the late Grace (Atkinson) and Lester Davison. Peggy was born in Glens Falls Hospital, four minutes before her twin brother, Steve. She loved her childhood in Weavertown and attended the one-room schoolhouse until going on to Johnsburg Central School. She was a graduate of Mildred Elley with a business degree and attended Adirondack Community College for numerous other business classes.
Peggy loved spending time with her family. She was an amazing mother, grandmother and great-grandmother (GG), sister, aunt, cousin and friend. After retiring from Irongate Family Practice in 2013, she enjoyed being a snowbird with her daughter in Surprise, Arizona, and making new friends at Sunflower Resort. Other pastimes included her newfound love of our family genealogy with her cousin, Sibby Lawrence, going to garage sales and thrift stores, decorating for every holiday, especially Christmas, reading and eating out with family and friends, especially eating hot fudge sundaes. GG looked forward to every weekend of spending time with her grandchildren, then great-grandchildren.
Peggy had a great work ethic and was proud of the work she did at her jobs throughout her career, including The Red Diner, Emerson National Bank, Alexander Brothers, Adirondack TriCounty Nursing Home, Warren County, the Town of Queensbury as head bookkeeper, at Dr. Hopper’s as office manager, and at Irongate Family Practice as practice manager; as well as many part-time second jobs.
The family Peggy leaves behind includes her daughter, Rebecca Webster, and cohort, Daniel Williams of Warrensburgh; a granddaughter, Danielle, her husband, Keith Vanderwarker Jr. and their children, Nathan, Killian and Vanessa of Olmstedville; a grandson, Jordan Webster and Alyssa Raymond and their children, Madelyn, Karagyn and a son, Montgomery (due to arrive in November) of Fort Edward; a sister, Patricia and her husband, Donald Filkins of Weavertown and Apopka, Florida; and her twin brother, Stephen and his wife, Sherry Davison, of Weavertown. She also had two nephews, a niece, great-nieces and nephews and cousins. She adored her fur baby, Zoey; and granddoggies, Rosita and Coronita.
Mom was the toughest, strongest woman, and it’s that strength that will help us all transition to our lives without her and her undying love will sustain us.
The family wishes to thank her public health nurse, Danielle, for years of wonderful care, and the staff at Glens Falls Hospital, especially the nursing staff on T2.
Calling hours will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, with a service by Father Cox to follow immediately after at Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburgh.
Family and friends are invited to Peggy’s house after the service.
Memorial contributions may be made in her name to a local animal shelter, a veteran’s organization or St. Jude’s Hospital.
Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guestbook, condolences and directions.
