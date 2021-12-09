March 24, 1938—Dec. 6, 2021

WARRENSBURG — Margaret Bernice Randall 83, of Oak Street, passed away on Dec. 6, 2021 at the Elderwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in North Creek.

“Maggie” was born on March 24, 1938 near Lanet, AL but moved to New York State after WWII with her mother, June Groover Hutchins and her stepfather, Bernard Hutchins. She attended school in Warrensburg, and Indian Lake. She graduated from Indian Lake Central School in 1957.

Maggie worked for many years for the Grand Union Co. until her marriage to Stanley B. Randall on Feb. 17, 1979.

Maggie had many interests in life and especially enjoyed going to garage sales, target shooting with Stan, and visiting family members. Maggie and Stan had numerous small birds throughout their marriage, and she especially enjoyed their “talking and singing”. Stan passed away on June 7, 2010. Maggie had Parkinson’s disease for many years, however, she always tried to keep a cheery attitude. She especially enjoyed it when her home health aides would bring their small children for a visit.

Maggie was the oldest of 21 grandchildren of George and Susie Hutchins of Indian Lake. She was preceded in death by her mother, June, and her father, Bernard of Warrensburg, and a half-sister, Linda Sue Manning of Barnesville, GA.

She is survived by numerous cousins from the local region and several other states.

Friends may call on Maggie’s family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 at the Warrensburg First United Methodist Church, 3890 Main St., Warrensburg.

A funeral service to celebrate her life will follow the visitation at 1 p.m., with Rev. Stephen Andrews, Pastor, and Rev. Arnold Stevens, officiating.

Burial will be conducted privately in Warrensburg Cemetery.

The family would like to express their appreciation to the numerous aids and staff at the Elderwood Nursing Home for the dedicated care they provided to Maggie over the years.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Warrensburg First United Methodist Church, 3890 Main St., Warrensburg, NY 12885.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book and condolences.