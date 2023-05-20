March 19, 1921—March 10, 2020

FORT EDWARD—Margaret B. Lapine, 98, passed away March 10, 2020, at Fort Hudson Nursing Center.

Born March 19, 1921, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Lionel and Jenny (Ross) Beakbane.

For many years, Peg was employed in accounting at Eagle Clothing Store in Glens Falls.

Peg loved her family and friends and enjoyed entertaining them at her beautiful home on Glen Lake. She retired to Vero Beach, FL, where she spent many years before returning to the North Country. Peg loved to knit and was quite accomplished. She also enjoyed puzzles and playing card games with her family and friends.

Besides her parents, Peg was predeceased by her six siblings: Lionel Beakbane, Bernard Beakbane, Fanny Abry, Agnes Palmer, Barbara Scott and Edith Milne.

Survivors include many beloved nieces and nephews: Linda Lapine, Richard Abry, Penny Beakbane, Doug Scott, Donald Scott and Laura Jones. Survivors also include numerous grandnieces and grandnephews as well as numerous great grandnieces.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at St. Michaels the Archangel Church in South Glens Falls with the Reverend Tony Childs, officiating. Burial will take place at St. Mary’s Cemetery in South Glens Falls, at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

