Jan. 15, 1952—Sept. 4, 2021
BOWLING GREEN, VA — Margaret Anne Persons, 69 years old, a resident of Bowling Green, VA, passed on Saturday, September 4, 2021. Margaret Anne Persons was born on January 15, 1952 in Glens Falls, NY to Earl and Blanche Persons of Brant Lake, NY. Margaret was preceded by the passing of her parents; her sister Sally Persons and brothers: Earl and Ross Persons.
Survivors include a daughter, Meghan Kelley and husband, Tyler of King George, VA; a son, Stewart Reilly and his wife, Althea, of Little Elm, TX. Her four grandchildren: Ethan, 18, Mackenzie, 12, Lily, 10, Liam, 2, and Mila, 5 months. Her two sisters: Susan Joseph and husband, Ronald of Pinehurst, NC, Melissa Ward and husband, Donald of Wilmington, NC and brother, Stephen Persons and wife, Hilda of Owego, NY, as well many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held in the summer 2022 at North Brant Lake Cemetery.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.