Margaret Anne Persons
Margaret Anne Persons

Margaret Anne Persons

Jan. 15, 1952—Sept. 4, 2021

BOWLING GREEN, VA — Margaret Anne Persons, 69 years old, a resident of Bowling Green, VA, passed on Saturday, September 4, 2021. Margaret Anne Persons was born on January 15, 1952 in Glens Falls, NY to Earl and Blanche Persons of Brant Lake, NY. Margaret was preceded by the passing of her parents; her sister Sally Persons and brothers: Earl and Ross Persons.

Survivors include a daughter, Meghan Kelley and husband, Tyler of King George, VA; a son, Stewart Reilly and his wife, Althea, of Little Elm, TX. Her four grandchildren: Ethan, 18, Mackenzie, 12, Lily, 10, Liam, 2, and Mila, 5 months. Her two sisters: Susan Joseph and husband, Ronald of Pinehurst, NC, Melissa Ward and husband, Donald of Wilmington, NC and brother, Stephen Persons and wife, Hilda of Owego, NY, as well many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held in the summer 2022 at North Brant Lake Cemetery.

