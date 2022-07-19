Aug. 16, 1948—July 17, 2022

GREENWICH — Margaret Ann Gates, 73, a resident of Greenwich, crossed the other side to join her two sons David and Todd, on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Saratoga Hospital following a brief illness.

She was born August 16, 1948, in Toledo, Ohio to the late Frank and Jesse (Zarnoch) Werynski.

Margaret was fierce, some would say a bit of a troublemaker. She would do anything for anybody and wholeheartedly loved her family. The beauty of the Battenkill River had a special place in her heart, many days and nights were spent on or alongside it. The river was her happy place, even tubing down it in February and March. She truly loved the beauty of this county and its surrounding areas. She would take long drives on back country roads with her friend Susie weekly. Hour-long conversations with Darlene Darfler were a daily occurrence.

Margaret was a tie-dye wearing, rock ‘n’ roll, and classic rock lover. In true Polish heritage, she excelled in the kitchen, every meal made from scratch. Her “City Chicken” was out of this world, and she made it for her daughter on her birthday every year. She was widowed at a young age but later in life met and married Bruce Gates on July 4th, 1992.

She worked for over 15 years as an OB-GYN in Ohio, and as a machine operator at Morcon in Cambridge. She was an avid reader, loved watching Food Network and HGTV and had a special bond with hummingbirds. She will be best remembered for the love she had for her children and grandchildren and will be missed by all.

In addition to her first husband Michael Ketcham, and parents, she was predeceased by her sons David and Todd Michael Ketcham.

She is survived by her loving husband Bruce Gates of Greenwich; children Tracy Ketcham, Bruce Gates, Mara Gates, and Michael (Kim) Zylinski; grandchildren, Evelynn “The light of her life” Gates, Justin Farrar, Skylar Young, Charlotte, and Corrine Zylinski; brother, William Werynski; partner in crime Susie Jacobson; several nieces and nephews as well as her two Chihuahuas, Oscar and Rafael.

There will be no prior calling hours.

A celebration of Margaret’s life will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, July 22, 2022, at Centenary United Methodist Church in Greenwich, with Rev. Melissa Weatherwax officiating.

Donations in her name may be made to The Georgi on the Battenkill, 28 Adam Ln., Shushan, NY, 12873 or your local ASPCA.

Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.