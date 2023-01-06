Aug. 13, 1924—Dec. 30, 2022

CAMBRIDGE — Margaret A. Tierney, 98, of Cambridge, passed away Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born Aug. 13, 1924 in Fort Edward, she was the daughter of the late James and Florence (Martin) Rourke.

Peggy worked in clerical positions for various companies and for over 30 years, she worked for Cornell Cooperative Extension in Fort Edward until she retired.

Peggy took great pleasure in playing Bridge with her Card Club for over 30 years. She enjoyed knitting, sewing, mowing her lawn and trimming the hedges and in her younger years, she loved to ski. Peggy looked forward to the summer vacation trips to Old Orchard Beach and York Beach and she would look forward to frequent summertime neighborhood gatherings at Summit Lake. She was an avid New York Yankees fan and loved going to the Saratoga Race Track during racing season. Peggy was a member of St. Joseph’s Church in Fort Edward until she moved to Cambridge in 1997.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husbands, J. Barclay Davis in 1970 and Attorney Robert E. Tierney in 2005; her brothers: James Rourke, Robert Rourke and John Rourke.

Margaret is survived by her children: Robert E. (Susan) Davis of Wilton, Patricia Ann (Bill) Kuchler of Holden Beach, NC and Lynne M. (Randall) Collins of Cambridge; she is also survived by her nine grandchildren: Ryan J. Williams, Kari Biles, Janelle Carroll, Erin Davis, Tara Cammarata, Emily Goodspeed, Kimberly Kuchler, Ariel H. Collins, and Iris A. Collins; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Contributions in memory of Margaret may be made to the American Diabetes Association or the American Lung Association. The family would like to express their gratitude to the entire staff of the Cambridge Assisted Living Facility for the loving care Peggy received while residing there during her last year and a half.

There will be a private family gathering at the Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home, 73 West Main St., Cambridge with burial at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.

