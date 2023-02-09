Feb. 20, 1928—Feb. 6, 2023

NORTH CREEK — Margaret A. Shelby, 94, entered into eternal rest on Feb. 6, 2023, at Glens Falls Hospital with her loving family by her side.

Born Feb. 20, 1928, in Bridgeport, CT, she was the daughter of the late Genero and Margaret (Kunze) Iacozza.

A longtime resident of Bridgeport and Stratford, CT, she was a graduate of Central High School and for many years was Secretary to the General Manager of the Bridgeport GE Wire and Cable Division.

She was a longtime member of Bridgeport’s Zion Lutheran Church and served in various capacities there. She enjoyed pinochle and scrabble with her retired friends, solving crossword puzzles, and playing various games with her children and grandchildren.

Later in life she moved to New York to be closer to her family and became a member of the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Glens Falls. She made many close friends at Cedar’s Senior Center and a dear friend and loving roommate at Elderwood at North Creek, Gail.

In addition to her parents, Margaret was predeceased by her brother, Robert Iacozza and his wife Margaret of Milford, CT.

She is survived by her devoted and beloved children: John Shelby of Bridgeport, CT, Michael Shelby of Salem, NY, Diane Fana and husband Steven of Lake George, NY, and Karen Benedict and husband Joseph of Schenectady, NY; her six cherished grandchildren: Julianne Shelby and husband Zeke Wright, Drew Fana and fiance James Huntington, Brittany Shelby, Eric Fana and wife Kerry McCabe, Glenn Murcko, and Nicklaus Shelby; adored great-grandson, Jack Steven Fana; sister, Elaine Antonini of Monroe, CT; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 612 Grand St., Bridgeport, CT 06604. Burial will be private.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.