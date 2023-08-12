April 17, 1937—Aug. 1, 2023

LAKE GEORGE — On Tuesday Aug. 1, 2023, Margaret A. “Peggy” Powvorznik of Lake George passed away at the age of 86 in Glens Falls, NY. Peggy was born on April 17, 1937, in Fair Haven, VT. She was the oldest child of four raised by her parents, Paul. J. Hayes and Wilma (Charleton) Hayes. Peggy grew up in Ticonderoga, NY and graduated from high school there in 1955.

In the following years her career brought her further south to Glens Falls which led her to purchase her long-term residence at 8 Higgins Road in Lake George.

Peggy’s career eventually settled around a supervisory position with the federal government in the Social Security Administration. While it is sometimes difficult to identify what was most important in a person’s life, for Peggy it was not.

Early on it became clear that 8 Higgins Road was going to be a collecting and often visited second home for her nieces and nephews. Peggy was often a Godmother and always a favorite aunt that indulged them with extended arcade visits, pizza slices, HBO viewings, and whatever else may have been slightly beyond existing parental controls.

Peggy never refused a request and overnight stays at Peggy’s were highly anticipated. This bond deepened through the 70’s and 80’s when Peggy consistently was an inner-circle participant in countless birthdays, graduations, weddings, and holiday celebrations. Her affinity for this role grew further in the 90’s with the arrival of the next generation including a total of eight grand-nieces and grand-nephews. They too frequented Lake George and established wonderful individual long-term relationships with such a special person.

Eventually Peggy was even blessed to spend a short amount of time with her great-grand-nieces and nephews.

Peggy is survived by her two sisters: Patricia LaBonte of Gansevoort and Mary Ravita (Tom) of Cohoes; sister-in-law, Sally Hayes; nieces and nephews: Kristina LaBonte, Jamie Hayes (Jennifer), Mickey Hayes (Jeannie), Lori Seal (John), and Noel LaBonte II; grand-nieces and nephews: Cameron Mazza, Steven Smigielski, Spencer Smigielski, Samantha Hayes, MacKenzie Seal, Riley Seal, Emma Hayes, and Lance Hayes. She was preceded in death by her father, Paul whom she adored, her mother, Wilma “Billie”, her brother, Mike Hayes, and brother-in-law, Noel “Slim” LaBonte.

A private service was held on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 at the Baker Funeral Home in Queensbury. A Celebration of Life with her family followed at the Glens Falls Country Club.