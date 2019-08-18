{{featured_button_text}}
Margaret A. Lewry-Mahoney

June 21, 1926 — Aug. 13, 2019

HUDSON FALLS — Margaret A. Lewry-Mahoney, 93, of Hudson Falls, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, with her family by her side following a long battle with Alzheimer’s. Born on June 21, 1926 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late George and Emma (LeBrun-Brown) Lance.

Margaret was raised and educated in Glens Falls. She was employed by Saul Silverstein, CPA in Glens Falls for 30 years. Margaret was active in scouting with her children. She and her husband, Phil Mahoney, were members of The Merry Mohicans square dance club. She volunteered for AARP tax service for seniors, was an avid bowler and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She will be remembered as a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend.

In addition to her parents, Margaret was predeceased by her two husbands, Roland Lewry and Phillip Mahoney; her infant daughter, Linda Lewry; her daughter-in-law, Shirley Lewry; three sisters and three brothers, Dorothy, Verna, Marjorie, Arthur (Ray), Donald and Kenneth.

Survivors include her children, Judith Carvin and her husband, Fred, of Queensbury, Thomas Lewry and his wife, Deborah, of Hudson Falls, William Lewry of Fort Edward and Patricia Shaw and her husband, Frank, of Salem; her grandchildren, Lisa Wells and her husband, John, Mark Carvin and his wife, Kim, Samantha Lewry, Thomas Lewry II and his wife, Cheryl, Brian Carvin and his wife, Missy, Krystal Lewry, Joshua Lewry, Jonathan Shaw and his wife, Carol, and Jeremy Shaw; many great-grandchildren and great-great- grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and many step-grandchildren.

A memorial Mass will celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 23, at Our Lady of the Annunciation Church, 448 Aviation Road, Queensbury. A calling hour will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. prior to the Mass at the church. Burial will follow in St. Alphonsus Cemetery, Queensbury.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Charles R. Wood Cancer Center, 102 Park St., Glens Falls, NY 12801; and Our Lady of the Annunciation Church Kitchen Fund, 448 Aviation Road, Queensbury, NY 12804.

Arrangements are under the care of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, Queensbury.

To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.

