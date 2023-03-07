July 7, 1933—March 4, 2023

CORINTH — Margaret A. Green, 89, a longtime resident of Corinth, passed away Saturday, March 4, 2023 at the Glens Falls Center following a long illness.

Born on July 7, 1933 in the town of Day, she was the daughter of the late Abram and Anna (Scoville) Allen Ovitt.

Margaret attended Corinth Central Schools.

She married Fred Green, Jr., in Amsterdam, and the couple resided in Corinth for many years.

Margaret enjoyed crocheting, knitting and was very charitable. She had a big heart and every year she loved getting gifts for all her siblings. She loved her family and enjoyed her time spent with them.

Besides her parents, she was also predeceased by 11 siblings: Ethel, Elsie, Thurland, Betty, Frank, Frederick, Jeffrey, Harvey, John, Dorothy and Oscar.

Survivors besides her husband, Fred Green of Queensbury; include one daughter, Colleen Sweet; and one grandson, Randy Sweet; her siblings: Abram Ovitt, Jr., John Ovitt, Sr. (Margaret), Lola Allen Ovitt, James Ovitt (Sandy), Roger Ovitt, Sr. (Sue), MaryJane Bovee, Larry Allen, Kathy Allen (Dan), Jacqueline Howe (Cliff) and Wallace Allen, Sr.; her sister-in-law, Angela Ovitt; her stepbrothers: Don and Richard; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A celebration of Margaret’s life will be held at 3 p.m., Thursday, March 9, 2023 at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.

Friends may call from 2-3 p.m., Thursday at the funeral home, prior to the service.

A Committal Service will be held at Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville at a later date.

The family wishes to thank the staff at the Glens Falls Center for their kindness and compassionate care given to Margaret during her illness.