July 6, 1930—Oct. 19, 2021

FORT ANN — Margaret A. Clark, a lifelong resident of Fort Ann passed away peacefully on October 19, 2021 surrounded by family.

Born on July 6, 1930 in Granville, she was a mother to two children; Dane (Ann Marie) Clark of Fort Ann, and Sonya Scally of Hudson Falls. A grandmother to six; Dane Clark of Fort Ann, Erin Clark and Alli Clark of South Glens Falls, Jacquelyn Scally of Hudson Falls, Gabrielle (John) Grogan of Fort Ann, and Dominique (Kyle) Rasanen of Argyle; and her two great-grandchildren: Logan Lareau and Amara Grogan. Marge was a special aunt to: Gregory (Melanie) Farrell of Fort Ann, Gregory Farrell, Jr. of Fort Ann and Jennifer (Tammy) Farrell of South Glens Falls; and several other nieces and nephews.

She will be missed greatly as she was the core of the family, never afraid to be outspoken but had a heart of gold. She was there for everyone whenever it was needed.

Margaret is predeceased by her parents; Fannie and Joseph Foran, brothers Richard Foran and Joseph “Sonny” Foran, sisters Mary Taylor and Esther Nunziato, and her husband Leslie Clark.

She was a parishioner of St Ann’s Church in Fort Ann and was an active member of the Queen Anne Senior Citizens.

Per Margaret’s request there will be no calling hours. Due to COVID restrictions a private Funeral Mass for family will be held at St. Ann’s Church in Fort Ann on October 26, 2021. Arrangements are under the guidance of Mason Funeral Home, Fort Ann.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made in the name of Margaret to the Fort Ann Rescue Squad.