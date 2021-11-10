Jan. 4, 1941—Nov. 7, 2021
LATHAM — Margaret A. (Anselment) Jones, 80, died peacefully Sunday, November 7, 2021 with her family at her side. She was born in Troy on January 4, 1941, the daughter of the late George “Chuck” Anselment and Anna (Danish) Anselment.
Margaret was raised in Maplewood and was a graduate of St. Patrick’s Grammar School in Watervliet, Catholic Central High School in Troy and St. Peter’s Hospital School of Nursing in Albany.
Margaret knew from a very young age that she wanted to be a nurse and devoted her life to patient care and advocacy. She enjoyed a diverse career as a Registered Nurse with St. Colman’s Home in Watervliet, St. Mary’s Hospital in Troy, and Albany International in Menands for over 25 years before retiring in 2005. After “retiring,” Margaret continued to serve her family, friends, and community as a Parish Nurse for Our Lady of the Assumption Church until 2019.
She was also a member of the Latham Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and a faithful communicant of Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Latham and St. Cecilia’s Church in Warrensburg.
Margaret’s greatest joy was taking care of her family. She was the devoted wife of the late Trevor Douglas “Doug” Jones; loving mother of the late Douglas J. (MaryAnn) Jones, Ellen M. (Peter) Cappellino of Potomac, MD, and David A. Jones of Watervliet; proud grandmother of: Carl D. Cappellino, Anna H. Jones, Trevor J. Jones and Amelia J. Cappellino; dear sister of George (Kathy) Anselment of Clifton Park; she is also survived by several cousins; nieces and nephews.
Along with her husband, Doug, Margaret loved the Adirondacks. She most enjoyed spending time with family and friends at their home in Stony Creek whether hiking, ice skating, swimming or just chatting on the porch or by the fireplace.
Due to the rise of COVID-19, funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. She will be interred in Memory Gardens in Colonie. At a later date next year, a public memorial service will be announced.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the Albany Med Foundation, 43 Scotland Avenue, MC 119, Albany, NY 12208-3478, the Alzheimer’s Disease Association, 4 Pine West Plaza #405, Albany, NY 12205, or the Sister Stephen Scholarship Fund—Please make checks payable to St. Peter’s Hospital School of Nursing Alumnae Association, c/o Judy Dearstyne, 97 Winne Road, Delmar, NY 12054.
Arrangements are by the Parker Bros. Memorial in Watervliet. Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.