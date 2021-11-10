Jan. 4, 1941—Nov. 7, 2021

LATHAM — Margaret A. (Anselment) Jones, 80, died peacefully Sunday, November 7, 2021 with her family at her side. She was born in Troy on January 4, 1941, the daughter of the late George “Chuck” Anselment and Anna (Danish) Anselment.

Margaret was raised in Maplewood and was a graduate of St. Patrick’s Grammar School in Watervliet, Catholic Central High School in Troy and St. Peter’s Hospital School of Nursing in Albany.

Margaret knew from a very young age that she wanted to be a nurse and devoted her life to patient care and advocacy. She enjoyed a diverse career as a Registered Nurse with St. Colman’s Home in Watervliet, St. Mary’s Hospital in Troy, and Albany International in Menands for over 25 years before retiring in 2005. After “retiring,” Margaret continued to serve her family, friends, and community as a Parish Nurse for Our Lady of the Assumption Church until 2019.

She was also a member of the Latham Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and a faithful communicant of Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Latham and St. Cecilia’s Church in Warrensburg.

Margaret’s greatest joy was taking care of her family. She was the devoted wife of the late Trevor Douglas “Doug” Jones; loving mother of the late Douglas J. (MaryAnn) Jones, Ellen M. (Peter) Cappellino of Potomac, MD, and David A. Jones of Watervliet; proud grandmother of: Carl D. Cappellino, Anna H. Jones, Trevor J. Jones and Amelia J. Cappellino; dear sister of George (Kathy) Anselment of Clifton Park; she is also survived by several cousins; nieces and nephews.

Along with her husband, Doug, Margaret loved the Adirondacks. She most enjoyed spending time with family and friends at their home in Stony Creek whether hiking, ice skating, swimming or just chatting on the porch or by the fireplace.

Due to the rise of COVID-19, funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. She will be interred in Memory Gardens in Colonie. At a later date next year, a public memorial service will be announced.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the Albany Med Foundation, 43 Scotland Avenue, MC 119, Albany, NY 12208-3478, the Alzheimer’s Disease Association, 4 Pine West Plaza #405, Albany, NY 12205, or the Sister Stephen Scholarship Fund—Please make checks payable to St. Peter’s Hospital School of Nursing Alumnae Association, c/o Judy Dearstyne, 97 Winne Road, Delmar, NY 12054.

Arrangements are by the Parker Bros. Memorial in Watervliet. Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com.