ARGYLE/WEBSTER — On Dec. 7, 2022, Marcius “Marty” Robert Butterfield, a beloved husband, father, and grandfather, died peacefully, but unexpectedly, in his sleep. He was 86 years old.

Marcius was born to Carl and Mary Butterfield, and grew up on his family’s Vermont dairy farm.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Elna; son, Paul Butterfield (wife Patricia); daughter, Phyllis (husband Stephen Klapps); and grandson, Ethan Butterfield. Marty has two brothers: Carl and Ted; and sister, Linna (Brosseau).

Marty graduated from the University of Vermont, and completed four years as an officer in the USAF where he served in radar and missile control, including service in South Korea.

He began his long career with the Cooperative Extension Service in 4-H youth development in New Hampshire. He received a master’s degree in Occupational Education from the University of NH. He became the state 4-H leader for Delaware, retiring as the Delaware Assistant Director of Cooperative Extension. He worked with 4-H leaders to develop programs for young people and was much respected by his peers, receiving the Distinguished Service Award by the National 4-H Agents Association. He served on the National 4-H Council Board of Trustees, and the National Cooperative Extension Committee on Organization and Policy.

Always active in churches in every community he lived, he was most active in his retirement, the last 25 years with the Argyle Presbyterian Church.

Marty particularly enjoyed woodworking and construction projects with his church and community. Marty and Elna had recently relocated to St. Ann’s Cherry Ridge Retirement Community in Webster, NY.

Marty also enjoyed fishing and hunting with family, and was a skilled woodworker. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. His passing is a great loss to all who knew and loved him.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle, NY 12809. Calling hours will be on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 4-6 p.m. at Argyle Presbyterian Church. A memorial service will be held at the church on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, beginning at 11 a.m. Luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Argyle Presbyterian Church.

