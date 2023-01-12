Jan. 24, 1942—Jan. 8, 2023
QUEENSBURY — Marcie J. Drexel, 80, passed away after a long illness on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, with her loved ones by her side.
Born Jan. 24, 1942, in Schenectady, NY, she was the daughter of Norbert and Margaret (Dietz) Gutsch.
Marcie attended Nott Terrace High School in Schenectady. She spent 27 years working as a secretary for the Glens Falls City School District. She married James R. Drexel, Sr., on April 28, 1962, in Schenectady.
Marcie’s greatest enjoyment in life was spending time with her grandchildren.
Marcie was predeceased by her parents.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, James R. Drexel, Sr.; children: Jim, Mike, and Pat Drexel; grandchildren: Jimmy, Jacob, Nathaniel; sister, Dorrie; niece, Jess; and nephews: Rich and Eli.
Visitation took place on Wednesday, Jan. 11, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.
A funeral service followed at 5 p.m. with the Rev. Rich Weihing officiating.
A graveside ceremony will be held on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Pine View Cemetery, Quaker Road, Queensbury.
Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.