Jan. 24, 1942—Jan. 8, 2023

QUEENSBURY — Marcie J. Drexel, 80, passed away after a long illness on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, with her loved ones by her side.

Born Jan. 24, 1942, in Schenectady, NY, she was the daughter of Norbert and Margaret (Dietz) Gutsch.

Marcie attended Nott Terrace High School in Schenectady. She spent 27 years working as a secretary for the Glens Falls City School District. She married James R. Drexel, Sr., on April 28, 1962, in Schenectady.

Marcie’s greatest enjoyment in life was spending time with her grandchildren.

Marcie was predeceased by her parents.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, James R. Drexel, Sr.; children: Jim, Mike, and Pat Drexel; grandchildren: Jimmy, Jacob, Nathaniel; sister, Dorrie; niece, Jess; and nephews: Rich and Eli.

Visitation took place on Wednesday, Jan. 11, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A funeral service followed at 5 p.m. with the Rev. Rich Weihing officiating.

A graveside ceremony will be held on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Pine View Cemetery, Quaker Road, Queensbury.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.