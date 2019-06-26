Marcia Lynn Hofmann

July 13, 1968 — June 23, 2019
SLINGERLANDS — Marcia Hofmann, 50, lost her six-year courageous battle with cancer June 23, 2019 at St. Peter’s Hospice Inn.
She was born July 13, 1968 in Glens Falls and attended Hadley-Luzerne Schools until moving to Gansevoort and graduating from South Glens Falls High School in 1989. She then moved to Albany and was employed at St. Peter’s Hospital for 29 years.
She is survived by her boyfriend of many years, Wally, who was steadfastly at her side throughout her struggle with cancer. She is also survived by her father and stepmother, George and Rita-Ann Hofmann of Ganesvoort; two brothers, Adam of Ganesvoort and John of Ballston Spa; a nephew, Nicholas Hofmann; and three nieces, Madelynn Hofmann, Chloe Hart and Johnna Hofmann. She also is survived by an uncle, Richard Hofmann; several cousins; and her special four-legged family members, Cuddles, Shadow and Sassy.
Marcia’s kindness, generosity, sweetness, infectious sense of humor and joy of living endeared her to people and won her many, many friends.
She loved spending time with her nephew, nieces and family. She and Wally enjoyed traveling, especially to Glouster, Massachusetts and Disney World.
A special thanks to the staff of the NICU at St. Peter’s for their generous support and also the staff of the Hospice Inn and to the Welch family for their continuous support.
Calling hours will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 28, at NewComer Cremations and Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 29, at Luzerne Cemetery, Lake Luzerne.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society.
To leave an online message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.