Apr. 11, 1948—Jan, 19, 2021

GRANVILLE—Marcia L. Corey, 72, died on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at Rutland Regional Medical Center after a brief illness. Marcia was born on April 11, 1948, to Lovell “Bill” Corey and Elaine (Cronin) Corey.

A life-long resident of Granville, Marcia attended Granville High School Class of 1966, and Albany Business School Class of 1967. She briefly worked for her Father’s fuel oil business, Andrus Real Estate, and Wilson’s Clothing Store before finding her career at Norton Co. (St. Gobain) in 1977. Marcia retired in 2010 after 34 years of dedicated service as a Customer Service Rep.

Marcia was a single parent and was dedicated to her boys. She enjoyed having dinners with them and spending time with her family. She also loved her reality shows, her kitties, and sharing a good laugh.

She is survived by her two sons: Bill and his wife Meghann of Rutland, VT; Scott and his husband Zachary of Granville; granddaughters: Nicole Corey of Waterbury Center, VT; Ariel Corey of Stowe, VT; and several grand-dogs and grand-cats. She will be deeply missed.