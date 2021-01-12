PUNTA GORDA, FL – Marcia E. O’Donnell, 88, formerly of Marblehead, MA, South Glens Falls, NY and Port Charlotte, FL, died Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Bayfront Health in Punta Gorda FL. Born, September 9, 1932 in Lynn, MA, she was the daughter of Roswell and Doris (Tait) Mills.

Her teaching career began in Glens Falls (elementary) and finished in South Glens Falls (remedial reading) NY, retiring in 1994. Marcia enjoyed making friends of all she met, writing poems to family and friends commemorating special occasions, playing bridge, camping on Lake George, fall vacations in Maine, fresh lobster, painting (oil and watercolor), collecting Sebastian miniatures and displaying Santa figures of all shapes and sizes. In conjunction with her love for Eddie, happiness was found in spending time with her kids and their families.

Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Eddie O’Donnell of Port Charlotte; one daughter, Lea-Ellen Ashby and husband, Bruce of Sarasota FL; two sons: David O’Donnell and wife, Kristin of Stevens Point, WI, Scott O’Donnell and wife, Karen of Moseley, VA; seven grandchildren: Shannon, Patricia and Kevin O’Donnell of Stevens Point, WI, Ashley (Adam) Myszka of Virginia Beach, VA, Corin (Adam) Andrews of Gretna, VA, Katelyn and Rory O’Donnell of Moseley, VA.