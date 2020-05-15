× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Jan. 23, 1935 — May 13, 2020

GRANVILLE/LAKE GEORGE – Marcia D. Meyers, age 85, passed away on May 13, 2020 at her home following a long illness.

Marcia was born on January 23, 1935 in Lake George, the daughter of the late John and Olia (Feathers) Dunning.

Marcia was a 1954 graduate of Lake George High School. She and Dean raised their family in Lake George. In their retirement years they moved to Granville. Marcia was a loving wife to Dean for 66 years.

Marcia loved crafts and crocheting. They were member of the Mettowee Senior Citizens group in Granville. She shared her love of crafts with her fellow seniors with the creation of a craft group. They worked together on many projects and Marcia always enjoyed helping others learn new and fun crafts. She crocheted many lap blankets which she donated to the legion and local nursing homes.

Marcia and Dean were members of the Warrensburg Presbyterian Church while living in Lake George and become active members of the South Granville Congregational Church in Granville.