Jan. 23, 1935 — May 13, 2020

GRANVILLE/LAKE GEORGE – Marcia D. Meyers, age 85, passed away on May 13, 2020 at her home following a long illness.

Marcia was born on January 23, 1935 in Lake George, the daughter of the late John and Olia (Feathers) Dunning.

Marcia was a 1954 graduate of Lake George High School. She and Dean raised their family in Lake George. In their retirement years they moved to Granville. Marcia was a loving wife to Dean for 66 years.

Marcia loved crafts and crocheting. They were member of the Mettowee Senior Citizens group in Granville. She shared her love of crafts with her fellow seniors with the creation of a craft group. They worked together on many projects and Marcia always enjoyed helping others learn new and fun crafts. She crocheted many lap blankets which she donated to the legion and local nursing homes.

Marcia and Dean were members of the Warrensburg Presbyterian Church while living in Lake George and become active members of the South Granville Congregational Church in Granville.

Marcia was predeceased by her parents and a sister Mecleta Waite. She is survived by her loving husband Dean of Granville, her five daughters: Mecleta Murray of Friends Lake, Michele Langdon of North Carolina, Marlease Baker (Jack) of Adirondack, Marcella Yole of Glens Falls and Marla Meyers of Florida. She was blessed with four grandchildren: Amanda Stoddard, Jarred Johnson, Heather Bills, and Chrissy Baker and two great grandchildren: Alayna Pratt and Emily Clement.

Marcia will be laid to rest in Evergreen Cemetery in Lake George. A funeral service will be held on South Granville Congregational Church at a later date.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Robert M King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville, NY.

