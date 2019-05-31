November 14, 1945 — May 26, 2019
PALMETTO, Fla and FORT EDWARD — Marcia Catherine Caputo was born Nov. 14, 1945 in Glens Falls.
She was a devoted daughter to Marco A. and Florence M. Caputo, of Gansevoort, passed away Sunday evening May 26, 2019 at her home in Palmetto Florida.
Marcia is survived by her sister, Karen Canale; brothers, Mark Caputo and Michael Caputo; nieces, Rachael Caputo, Anna Caputo, Cara Mia Canale and Julia Caputo; and nephews, Michael Caputo, Richard Canale and Vincent Caputo.
She was employed by Saratoga County as a home health nurse. She was a member of the Red Hat Society; she enjoyed dancing, music and having a good time with her friends. Her memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved Marcia as the kind and honest person she was.
At her request, there will be no calling hours.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, June 3, at the M B Kilmer Funeral Home at 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, for all who wish to say farewell.
The service will be followed by rite of committal at the St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Fort Edward.
To view Marcia’s Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
May she rest in peace with her mother and father, “Somewhere Over the Rainbow”.
