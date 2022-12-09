Jan. 21, 1940—Dec. 6, 2022

DURHAM, NC — Marcia Ann Wilsey passed away peacefully this week surrounded by her family, after a brief illness at Duke Regional Hospital in Durham, NC. She was born in Glens Falls, NY, the only child of Charles and Anna Baker, who predeceased her.

She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Bob Wilsey; and her two daughters: Robin Fillion (Rick) and Joanne Hensler (Jerry). Marcia loved being Grandma to: Kerri (John), Robby (Heather), Ryan (Julia), and Emily; and she took great pride and joy in her great-grandchildren: Liam (8) and Aila (2).

She grew up in Warrensburg, NY, graduated as salutatorian of the Class of 1958 at Warrensburg Central School, and attended Cornell University. Marcia and Bob were married on Dec. 30, 1959 at the United Methodist Church in Warrensburg, NY.

As well as being a homemaker, she was very active in the 4H as a group leader and a County Fair Judge. She also worked for H&R Block preparing taxes. When they wanted to promote her to Office Manager she resigned, not wanting to be away from her family that much. She also worked as a teaching assistant at Hoosic Valley Elementary School for a number of years.

Marcia loved visiting Myrtle Beach, SC to hunt for sharks’ teeth, having weekly lunches with her beach buddies every winter, and visiting casinos. The promise of a lobster lunch in Cape Cod was the best incentive for her to go flying with Bob. She also maintained lifelong friendships with her girlfriends from high school. Marcia was beloved by all who had the honor of knowing her and she will be dearly missed.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hudson Funeral Home in Durham, NC. A private service for family will be held, there will not be calling hours.