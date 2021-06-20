July 29, 1952—June 18, 2021

HADLEY — Marcia A. Thomas, 68, of 2nd Ave., passed away Friday morning, June 18, 2021 at her home.

She was born on July 29, 1952 in Glens Falls and was a 1970 graduate of Hadley-Luzerne Central School and Albany Business School.

Marcia was employed for many years by Met Life. She later worked as a clerk for Saratoga County Office of the Aging for many years prior to her retirement in 2014.

Her enjoyments included doing crossword puzzles, shopping on QVC and spending time with her family. She especially cherished the time she spent with her nieces and nephews. She was a long-time member of Rockwell Falls Presbyterian Church.

She was predeceased by her mother, Elinor Wiley.

Survivors include her siblings: Regina (Meredith) Ellis of Hadley, Donna (Randall) DeRosier of Hadley, Ruth (Robert Cox) Allen of FL; Randy Thomas of CA; her nieces and nephews: Jan (Laura Mahoney) Allen, Tonya Bover, Jacob (Bethany Joseph) DeRosier, Ciara (Devon Bovee) Curley, Wade Thomas; great niece and nephews: Kacey Allen, Dylan Allen, Austin Bover and Joey Bovee; as well as many cousins and dear friends.