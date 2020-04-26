× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

April 2, 1943 — April 18, 2020

HADLEY — Marcia A. Hastings, 77, passed on April 18, 2020 with her husband and sister at her side, after a long and courageous struggle with Adenoid Cystic Cancer.

She was born at Glens Falls Hospital on April 2, 1943 to Earl and Charlotte DuFour of Lake George. Marcia had numerous medical procedures over many years, always making a recovery in good spirits.

Her greatest joy was in the love of her husband, children, grandchildren, and many relations and friends. One of her fondest pastimes was her connection with her friends to accomplish Adirondack hikes (Sleeping Beauty Trail was her favorite) or just having lunch (“JUGS” – Just Us Girls). She was an active member of the Adirondack Mountain Club. Marcia had a real spark for good times with friends.

Marcia Had many creative talents and hobbies in particular: lover of nature, travel, book reading, cooking, beautiful gardens, and her watercolor art. She was an active member of Upper Hudson Valley Watercolor Society and co-authored with Jim Norton two local books, “Growing Up in Lake George – Childhood Reflections” (I and II). She initiated the Facebook page “Coming Home to Canada Street”. All with a noticeable sense of humor.