April 2, 1943 — April 18, 2020

HADLEY — Marcia A. Hastings, 77, passed on April 18, 2020 with her husband and sister at her side, after a long and courageous struggle with Adenoid Cystic Cancer.

She was born at Glens Falls Hospital on April 2, 1943 to Earl and Charlotte DuFour of Lake George. Marcia had numerous medical procedures over many years, always making a recovery in good spirits.

Her greatest joy was in the love of her husband, children, grandchildren, and many relations and friends. One of her fondest pastimes was her connection with her friends to accomplish Adirondack hikes (Sleeping Beauty Trail was her favorite) or just having lunch (“JUGS” – Just Us Girls). She was an active member of the Adirondack Mountain Club. Marcia had a real spark for good times with friends.

Marcia Had many creative talents and hobbies in particular: lover of nature, travel, book reading, cooking, beautiful gardens, and her watercolor art. She was an active member of Upper Hudson Valley Watercolor Society and co-authored with Jim Norton two local books, “Growing Up in Lake George – Childhood Reflections” (I and II). She initiated the Facebook page “Coming Home to Canada Street”. All with a noticeable sense of humor.

A 1961 graduate of Lake George High School and 1962 graduate of Albany Austin School of Beauty Culture, Marcia worked as a hairdresser in Glens Falls and Watertown for many years.

Marcia was united in marriage to Pharmacist William V. Hastings III from Fulton, in August 1964 at the Caldwell Presbyterian Church in Lake George. The couple located to Watertown and Liverpool, New York after William was promoted to Pharmacy Director for the Fay’s Drug chain. In 1976 they purchased a small family pharmacy in Walton and operated the active business for 25 years. They retired in 2005 to a new home in Hadley.

Marcia was predeceased by her parents and many dear relations and friends.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years; sons, William IV (Marnie) and Brian (Gina); as well as two grandchildren, Eli and Skye; and her loving sister and caregiver, Donna Lentz; as well as her lifelong friend, Eileen Bentey.

Marcia’s family would like to offer sincere gratitude to Glens Falls Hospital Oncology Dr. Aqeel Gillani, Dr. Gerald Abess, Sloan Kettering Hospital, St. Peter’s Hospital and Carpenter P.T. They also offer their thanks to Stone’s Pharmacy and trustworthy respect to High Peaks Hospice (Holly and Patti) for their mission.

Due to the health crisis there are no calling hours or services at this time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.

