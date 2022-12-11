Marcella "Marcie" (Pelletier) Sassone

April 22, 1932 - Dec. 4, 2022

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Marcella "Marcie" (Pelletier) Sassone, 90, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 at the Glens Falls Hospital.

Born April 22, 1932 in Nashua, NH, she was the daughter of the late Omer and Marguerite (Theroux) Pelletier.

Marcie proudly served her country as a cryptographer in the United States Army from 1951-1957.

Upon her return home, she married the love of her life, Anthony "Tony" Sassone in Hudson, NH. They spent 58 years together until Tony's passing in 2016.

Marcie worked for the South Glens Falls School District in the lunchroom for many years until her retirement in 1994. She enjoyed all kinds of crafts, but spending time with her children and grandchildren was most important to her.

In addition to her parents; and her husband; Marcella is predeceased by her sisters: Yvonne Bouley (Emil), Anita Dunckley (Gerald), Beatrice Preston (Arthur), Lucille Theroux, Irene Cadorette (Raymond), Leonide Guenette, and Theresa Deselle; as well as her brothers: Maurice Pelletier and Norman Pelletier.

Left to cherish her memory are her children: Karen Conley and Dianne Bean (Gregg); her grandchildren: Nicholas and Rachel Bean (Matt Basile); her sisters-in-law: Helen Sassone, Ann Lampkins, and Lucy Cook (Ronald); as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

Friends may call from 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022 at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

A funeral service will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. following the calling hour with Rev. Guy A. Childs, Pastor of St. Michael the Archangel Church officiating.

Rite of Committal with military honors will follow the service at 1 p.m. at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY.

Memorial donations in Marcie's name can be made to the South High Marathon Dance, 42 Merritt Road, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the nursing staff on Tower 3 for the care and respect they showed Marcie during her stay there.

