Oct. 14, 1955 – March 12, 2023

ARGYLE/GLENS FALLS – Marc L. Straub, 67, died Sunday, March 12, 2023 at the Washington Center after a brief case of Covid while fighting a long battle with frontotemporal dementia.

Born at Glens Falls Hospital on October 14, 1955, he was the son of the late William J. Straub and Mary H. Straub, of South Glens Falls.

Marc attended elementary school at Saint Mary’s Academy in Glens Falls and public schools in South Glens Falls before graduating from Glens Falls High School. He also attended Adirondack Community College. With the exception of a few years spent in Gaineseville, GA, Marc resided in the greater Glens Falls, NY, area and also in Hebron, NY.

Marc enjoyed his varied employment over the years, from General Electric to Shoney’s restaurant in GA, to Walmart where he was popular with his fellow staff and his customers.

He had a lifelong love of animals of all kinds and enjoyed having many from homing pigeons to dogs and cats to horses. One of his proudest accomplishments was building his own home in the woods in Hebron so he could be closer to nature. References to nature and faith often appeared in his poetry, which filled many volumes.

He is survived by his sister, Darlene Dumas and her husband, David, of Fort Ann; his brothers: William Straub of South Glens Falls, Brian Straub of Queensbury and Alan Straub of Queensbury; and countless cousins and friends.

Frontotemporal Dementia is a disease that strikes middle-aged individuals and is associated with a gradual decline in behavior, language and, ultimately, memory skills. There are currently no treatments to slow or stop the progression of FTD but research is underway. It was Marc’s wish that his body be donated to assist in this research.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to the staff at The Washington Center for their kind and gentle care of Marc over the past five years.

A private service for the family will be held at a later date. Remembrances for Marc should be made to your favorite animal welfare or rescue society.

Arrangements are under the care of the Mason Funeral Home, Fort Ann, NY.