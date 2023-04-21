Sept. 13, 1950—April 19, 2023

CORINTH — Marc G. “Skip” Rich, 72, of Gabriel Road, passed away Wednesday, April 19, 2023 with his loving wife, Lori, by his side.

Born on Sept. 13, 1950 in Corinth, he was the son of the late Marcus and Hazel (Adams) Rich.

Skip graduated from Corinth High School in 1968.

He joined the United States Army on July 20, 1970, serving during the Vietnam War, stationed at Fort Campbell, KY as a vehicle mechanic. He received the Expert Badge w/Rifle Bar M-16, the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. He was honorably discharged on Jan. 24, 1972.

Skip met Lori (Mann) Shippee in 1996 and on May 27, 2005 they were married in Corinth and the couple resided on Gabriel Road for many years in the house that Skip built.

He was first employed as a machinist/parts distributer at Manle’s Auto Parts in Saratoga Springs and then worked as a self-employed log truck driver, transporting logs to area paper mills for several years.

Most recently, he was employed with the town of Corinth Highway Department as an equipment operator/laborer until his retirement in 2014.

Skip attended the First United Methodist Church of Corinth and the St. Catherine United Methodist Church in Webster, FL.

He was a member of the Capital District Corvair Club, the Dodge Brothers Club, and the Horace D. Washburn American Legion Post 533 of Corinth. He also was a past member of the S&L Hunting Club and the Corinth Emergency Squad.

Skip enjoyed classic cars (especially his two antique vehicles, his 1924 Dodge Touring and his 1962 Corvair Convertible), attending classic car cruise-ins and shows, wintering in Webster, FL with his many friends, traveling, camping (especially with his grandchildren) and going to the family camp on the Sacandaga. His happy place was hanging out in his garage with his buddies, working on his cars.

Besides his parents, he was also predeceased by his sister and brother-in-law, Barb and Dave Robarge and his father-in-law, Lee Mann.

Survivors besides his loving wife, Lori Rich of Corinth; include his boys: Chad Shippee (Jennifer) of Lake George, and Leland Shippee (Victoria) of Greenfield; two grandchildren: Parker and Julianna of Lake George; one sister, Marcia Rich of Wilton; three nieces: Tracy Torda (John) of Corinth, Kim Mann (Carey) of Corinth, and Katie Rich of Saratoga Springs; his mother-in-law, Ginny Mann of Corinth; three brothers-in-law: Kevin Mann (Connie) of Corinth, Brian Mann (Sherry) of Corinth and Carey Mann (Kim) of Corinth; and several other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A Celebration of Skip’s life will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, April 24, 2023 at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the funeral home on Monday, prior to the service.

Burial with military honors will be at Corinth Rural Cemetery, Corinth. Honors will be provided by the Horace D. Washburn American Legion Post 533 of Corinth.

The family wishes to thank Community Hospice of Saratoga, especially Steve, Karen and Theresa, Dr. Gillani and Elizabeth Reinhardt, PA, at the C.R. Wood Cancer Center, and Dr. Eva Gupta at the Florida Cancer Specialists, for their kindness and compassionate care given to Skip during his illness.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 or Southern Adirondack Independent Living (SAIL) at sailhelps.org.