Dec. 11, 1960 — June 4, 2020
QUEENSBURY — Mamie Easter Cabarcas, 59, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at her home.
Born on December 11, 1960, in Jamaica, New York, she was the daughter of the late Geraldine Gilliam.
Mamie graduated from Andrew Jackson High School in Jamaica, New York.
She enjoyed taking walks, telling stories, making people laugh and corn rolling her nieces hair.
In addition to her mother, Mamie was predeceased by her grandmother, Mamie Bonds.
Left to cherish her memory include her brother, Al Harris (Michelle); her long term partner, Rob Day; three nieces, Elizabeth Denton (Jeramya), Shavonda Harris (Byrd) and Angel Harris; one nephew, Ticheme Harris (Corey); two great nieces, Nicole Hafner and Madie Richards; one great nephew, Jeremiah.
Due to the current health crisis, services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
