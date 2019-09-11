Feb. 10, 1933 — Sept. 9, 2019
FORT EDWARD — Malcolm Luke Ogden Sr., 86, passed away on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, exactly 43 years after the passing of his son, Matthew.
Born Feb. 10, 1933 in Fort Edward, he was the son of the late Luke and Elizabeth (Burdick) Ogden.
Malcolm graduated from Fort Edward High School in 1950. He then served in the U.S. Air Force from 1951 to 1955.
After graduating from Albany Business College, he started working at the Glens Falls Insurance Company, where he met his future wife.
On Mother’s Day, May 10, 1959, he married the love of his life, Betty McDougall, at the Argyle Presbyterian Church.
Malcolm then worked at the General Electric, both in Fort Edward and Hudson Falls as a commuter operations specialist, until his retirement after 25 years of service. He then worked part-time for the town of Fort Edward.
Malcolm and Betty spent 57 memorable years together, until Betty’s passing on Jan. 10, 2017.
He was an active member of the Shushan United Methodist Church, as well as a member of the Fort Edward Village Baptist Church.
Malcolm was past president of the Fort Edward Lions Club and also the past president of the Fort Edward/Sandy Hill Cemetery Association.
He was a former Fort Edward town councilman and past chief of the Fort Edward Fire Department. Malcolm was a life member of the George Satterlee Hose Company and a charter member of the Fort Edward Fire Department.
Malcolm was a 60-plus year Mason and currently a member and past Master of Cambridge Valley Lodge No. 481, and currently a member of Herschel-Argyle Lodge No. 504 and past member and Master of Fort Edward Lodge No. 267. He was past grand director of ceremonies of Grand Lodge for the State of New York. He was also a past grand officer for the Order of Eastern Star, State of New York.
He was a current member of the Oriental Temple No. 7 Shriners, Troy, Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite, Valley of Albany and Valley of Troy; and a present member of the Albany Sovereign Consistory, Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite Masons. Malcolm was also a current member of Cambridge Valley OES Chapter No. 147 and Abenaque Chapter No. 745 in Long Lake.
Malcolm was also a proud supporter of the Adirondack Vets House and numerous other charitable organizations.
In his spare time, Malcolm enjoyed spending time with his family, watching his children participate in drum corp. One time, he surprised us kids by driving with the rest of the family to Denver, Colorado on a whim to see them participate in a show. Malcolm also loved watching his grandchildren participate in sports.
In addition to his parents and wife, Malcolm was predeceased by his son, Matthew John Ogden; his sister, Agnes Shaw; his sisters-in-law, Judith Cohen and Shirley McDougall; and his brother-in-law, Bill Dixon.
Left to cherish his memory include his children, Elizabeth Burkhardt (Frank) of Fort Edward, Martha Normandin (Mike) of Fort Edward, Janet Morris (Jeff) of South Glens Falls, Patricia Dorey (Scott) of Gansevoort, Malcolm L. Ogden Jr. (Pam) of Fort Edward and Rebecca Brockway (Mike) of Fort Edward; grandchildren, Brandon, Nathan, Moriah, Jake, Jennifer, Jarrett, Nicole, Zachary, Erica, Emily, Cody, Sophia, Seneca, Danielle and Tomi Jo and their families; his sister-in-law, Barbara Dixon; his brothers-in-law, Bernard Shaw and James McDougall; his cousin, Charles Fuller (Mary); his beloved cat, Stripes; along with several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward.
An Eastern Star service will be conducted during the calling hours at 4:15 p.m. Thursday. A Masonic service will be conducted during the calling hours at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at the funeral home, with pastor Carol Finke, of Shushan United Methodist Church, officiating.
Burial will be held following the services at Union Cemetery, Fort Edward.
Memorial donations in Malcolm’s memory can be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 516 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff on Tower 2 at Glens Falls Hospital for their outstanding care and compassion shown to Malcolm and his family. They also wish to extend a thank you to the Washington Center Day Care Services for the care and support they gave Malcolm; he truly enjoyed his time there.
To view Malcolm’s Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
