April 1, 1934—April 7, 2023

CLARKS MILLS — Malcolm Lindahl, 89, a resident of Pulp Mill Rd., Clarks Mills, passed away Friday, April 7, 2023 at Saratoga Hospital.

Born April 1, 1934 in Cambridge, NY, he was the son of the late Elmer “Bud” and Carol Mosher Lindahl.

Mac was a graduate of Schuylerville Central School and Potsdam. He was a member of the 1951 Section II Championship Basketball Team.

He taught at Schuylerville Central School for 36 years and was the Intermediate School Principal for a short time. He enjoyed doing classroom plays and the yearly 6th grade camping trip to Camp Chingachgook and climbing Buck Mountain. He coached the Varsity and JV Basketball teams for many years, including the 1978 New York State Championship Team for which he was so proud.

He and Coach Bill Schutz started the 3rd and 4th grade boys’ basketball program and later, also helped coach the 7th grade boys’ and Jr. High girls’ teams.

He coached the travel AAU boys’ basketball team and was an umpire for little league baseball. He never missed a softball game his granddaughter was playing. He attended many high school basketball games after retirement and enjoyed reminiscing with many former students and players. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed being the MC at school sports banquets, where he would like to roast the players.

He enjoyed hunting and was a member of both the Battenkill and Edinburg Beagle Clubs. He wrote articles for Field and Stream Magazine, as well as a children’s book. He bowled, played pinochle with his wife and family, and enjoyed baking pies.

Mac was one of the first people to walk over the new Clarks Mills Bridge in December of 2019.

In addition to his parents, Mac was predeceased by his wife, Louise in 2018; his brother and sister-in-law, Robert (Elaine) Lindahl; sister-in-law, Yvonne “Carol” Drew; mother and father-in-law, Louise “Nancy” (Sheldon) Larmon; and several beagles.

Survivors include his children: Laurie (Mark) Wells, Jeff Lindahl, and Kristi (Chris) Irish; grandchildren: Mikayla Wells (Sean Ritter), Jennifer Brown, Jacob and Joshua Lindahl; great-grandchildren: Charleigh, Courtney, Cassidy, Adrianna and Dominick; his brother-in-law, Joseph Drew; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, April 14, 2023 in Prospect Hill Cemetery, Schuylerville.

Friends may call from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, April 13, 2023 at Flynn Bros., Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville, NY 12871.

Memorials can be made in his memory to Schuyler Hose Company, 35 Spring St., Schuylerville, NY 12871 or to Schuylerville School Booster Club, 14 Spring St., Schuylerville, NY 12871.

Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.