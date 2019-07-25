October 5, 1982 — July 20, 2019
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Major Adams Jr., 36, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 20, 2019.
He was born on Oct. 5, 1982 in Saratoga Springs, the son of Major Adams Sr. and Helen Vanaernem Carswell.
Major was a machine operator at the Saratoga Brewery for several years prior to his death. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing, whether he was with friends or alone. Major also loved wrestling and watching his favorite team, the Yankees. Major loved being out and about with friends and family.
He is survived by his parents, Major Adams Sr. and Helen Vanaernem Carswell (Louis); sons, Isaiah Adams, Jaden Adams and Onyx Graves; daughters, Aria Adams, Amaliya Adams and Shaelyn Jordon; brothers, Eustace Edey “Ricky” and Robert Edey; sisters, Natasha Adams Brown and Nicole Cruz; and many nieces, nephews and friends who will miss him dearly.
A funeral service will be held at noon on Sunday, July 28, at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs. Family and friends may call from 10 a.m. to noon prior to the service at the funeral home.
If you wish to express your online condolences or view the obituary, please visit our website at www.compassionatefuneralcare.com.
