Maj. George Macura

George served in the US Army from 1943-46 then later in the Army Reserve. He obtained an MS degree from SUNY Albany, acquired the title of Principalship and taught at the NY Correctional Facility in Comstock, NY until his retirement. He was an active member of the Granville Fire Dept., the American Legion and served as a Troop leader in the Boy Scouts. He will long be remembered in our hearts for his commitment and many contributions to the Granville Community.