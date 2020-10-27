Maj. George Macura
Jan. 21, 1924 — Oct. 16, 2020
GRANVILLE — Maj. George Macura, (US Army Res., Ret.) of Granville, NY died on October 16, 2020. He was born in Granville on January 21, 1924 to Susie and Adam Macura.
On October 25, 1952 he married Joan Irene Pekins of Salem, NY.
George served in the US Army from 1943-46 then later in the Army Reserve. He obtained an MS degree from SUNY Albany, acquired the title of Principalship and taught at the NY Correctional Facility in Comstock, NY until his retirement. He was an active member of the Granville Fire Dept., the American Legion and served as a Troop leader in the Boy Scouts. He will long be remembered in our hearts for his commitment and many contributions to the Granville Community.
George is survived by his wife, Joan; two sisters: Helen Macura and Theresa Sulzer (Simon) and several nieces and nephews.He was predeceased by his parents; five brothers and four sisters.
Services were held with full Military Honors at St. Mary's Church. Donations may be made in George's honor to the Granville Rescue Squad and Fire Dept. or the American Legion Hall Post 323.
