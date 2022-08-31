March 22, 1929—Aug. 29, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Magdalena “Dena” Stephenson, 93, passed away Monday, August 29, 2022.

Born March 22, 1929, in Gloversville, she was the daughter of Ephraim A. and Florianna (Simek) Wemple.

Dena graduated from Johnstown High School in 1945. She married Charles Stephenson on January 25, 1947, in Johnstown. Together they owned and operated Stephenson’s Motel in Blue Mountain Lake for 45 years.

Dena was an excellent seamstress, and her delicious cooking was enjoyed by family, friends and guests of the motel for many years. She really loved socializing at the Glen and playing cards with friends. Dena was a proud member of the Red Scarf Society at the Glen at Highland Meadows.

In addition to her parents, Dena was predeceased by her husband, Charles Stephenson; and son, Alan Stephenson.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children: Gary and Patty Stephenson of Valatie, Larry and Debbie Stephenson of Schroon Lake, and Deborah D. Stephenson of Tucson, AZ; grandchildren: Amy and Bob Perkowski of Valatie, Mark Stephenson and Kira Hunt Parker of Schodack Landing, Erin Stephenson and Matthew Bolton of Chestertown, Bridget Stephenson of Chestertown, and Kevin and Evelyn Stephenson of Glens Falls; great-grandchildren: Daegan Brothers of Chestertown, Ryland Brothers of Chestertown, Wesley Bolton of Chestertown, Killian Wyant of Chestertown, Eleanor Stephenson of Glens Falls and Noah Fronhofer of Glens Falls; also several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Calling hours will take place Thursday, September 1, 2022, from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A Celebration of Life will immediately follow at 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

A graveside ceremony will be private to the family in Blue Mountain Lake Cemetery in Blue Mountain Lake, NY.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to the nurses and staff of the Washington Center for their kindness and care. Also, a special thank you to the staff and residents of The Glen where Dena enjoyed many happy years.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.