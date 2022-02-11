Magdalena C. Donovan

May 6, 1924—Feb. 8, 2022

FORT EDWARD — Magdalena C. Donovan, “Magda”, 97, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 at Fort Hudson Nursing Center, surrounded by her loving family. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, and beloved friend.

Magda was born on May 6, 1924 in Schroon Lake, NY, the daughter of Charles H. and Anna (Meissner) Cornell. She was a 1941 graduate of Schroon Lake Central School. A true member of the “Greatest Generation,” she aspired to be a music teacher but instead decided to serve her country and become a nurse. She joined the U.S. Army Nurse Corps while attending St. Joseph’s Hospital School of Nursing in Philadelphia, PA. When she graduated in June 1945, WWII had ended, so she did not serve actively, but served honorably.

Magda found her way to Glens Falls after graduating and worked at McMaster’s Nursing Home in South Glens Falls. Soon thereafter, she met the love of her life, Frank Donovan. They were married on May 30, 1947 at St. Mary’s Church in Glens Falls. Together they raised five children and were married almost 40 years until Frank left us on April 29, 1987.

After Magda’s mother passed away in 1960, she owned and operated Cornell’s Cottages in Schroon Lake until 1972. It was there that the happiest family memories were made. To this day, Schroon Lake is very dear to our hearts.

Magda was a past member of Catholic Daughters of America, Court McDermott #188 and once served as Grand Regent. She made several lasting friendships there. She volunteered at St. Mary’s Academy in several ways, lunchroom volunteer, Home School Association, and sewing costumes for several school productions. Magda was an excellent seamstress and in later years had a robust sewing and alteration business. All were welcome in her kitchen! She enjoyed many celebrations with the Irish American Club. Magda loved to travel. In 1972, in Celebration of their 25th Wedding Anniversary, Magda and Frank traveled to Ireland and Germany. They met several relatives for the first time. Magda returned to Ireland again with her son Michael. She went on several trips with groups from the Glens Falls Senior Citizens. One of her most memorable trips was an Alaskan Cruise, and she loved her annual birthday trips with Patty. Magda made friends wherever she went.

After Frank’s passing, Magda returned to the workforce. A volunteer position at St. Mary’s Church led to her working full time as parish secretary. Magda was a devout Catholic and longtime communicant of St. Mary’s, in addition to knowing so many people, so this job was a perfect fit. She thoroughly enjoyed helping the people of the parish and made lasting friendships with her pastors, priests, and co-workers.

In addition to her parents, Magda was predeceased by her loving husband Frank on April 29, 1987, her beloved son Michael on July 1, 1997, her dear son-in-law Anthony Labita on October 6, 2014, and her cherished granddaughter Anne Speer on March 6, 2020.

Magda will be remembered for her devotion to her family and friends, her unmistakable laugh, a spirit of generosity, and an unwavering faith. She loved ice cream, especially hot fudge sundaes, and enjoyed a good Chardonnay! She passed on her love of gardening and birds to her daughters. Magda lived in the home she went to as a bride until she was 93, evidence of her strength and fierce independence.

Magda is survived by her devoted daughters: Maureen (Richard) Speer of Hudson, NH, Patricia (Gary) Girome of Milton, VT, Eileen (Robert) Murray of Glens Falls, and Claire (Paul) Lorente of Queensbury; granddaughter, Sarah Girome (fiancee Crystal Jones) of Burlington, VT; step-granddaughter Amanda (Robby) Cosgriff of Schenectady, NY; grandsons: Brendan Speer of Laconia, NH, Owen (Lydia) Speer of Ooltewah, TN, Ryan Labita of Camp Pendleton, CA; step-grandsons: Robert (Sandra) Murray of Burlington CT, Dylan Murray of San Diego, CA, and Paul Labita of Portsmouth, RI; eight great-grandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter. She is also survived by several cousins and friends. To know her was to love her.

Friends may call on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.

A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 62 Warren St., Glens Falls. Mass will be live streamed on their Facebook or webpage.

Burial will be in the spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery in South Glens Falls.

Masks will be required at visitation and the funeral Mass.

Donations can be made in Magda’s memory to St. Mary’s-St. Alphonsus Regional Catholic School or St. Mary’s Church.

Those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com.

The family is deeply grateful for the care and compassion she received from the entire team of D Wing while a resident at Fort Hudson; the care and comfort from the Community Hospice team; and for the support of the friends she made at the Fort.