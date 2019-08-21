GLENS FALLS and ARGYLE — Maeve Christine McCormick went into the arms of the Lord shortly after birth on Monday, Aug. 17, 2019.
She was joined in Heaven by her paternal grandfather, Christopher McCormick; and her great-aunt, Christine Jones.
Maeve will be greatly missed by her parents, Patrick and Sarah (Brown) McCormick; her paternal grandparents, Susan McCormick and Keith Peregrim; her maternal grandparents, Roberta and Russell Brown; her great maternal grandparents, Joyce Brown and Sheila Lohret; her aunt and uncles, Collin and Quinn McCormick, Jessica and Dan Shiels and Jacob Brown; her cousins, Kennedy and Connor Shiels; and many great aunts, uncles and cousins.
At the family’s request, there will be no calling hours.
Burial and services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations in Maeve’s memory can be made to Albany Medical Center, c/o NICU Department, 43 New Scotland Ave., Albany, NY 12208.
Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle. To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.