Mae L. Hill
Mar. 5, 1932 - Sept. 21, 2022
SOUTH GLENS FALLS-Mae L. Hill, born March 5, 1932 in Eagle Lake, Maine passed away on September 21, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Delia (Brann) and Adrian Michaud.
She was predeceased by her husband Alan D. Hill and by two brothers Roger Michaud and George Michaud.
She was a graduate of Mount Merici Academy in Waterville, Maine.
She is survived by her five children: Patricia Bethel, James Hill, Michael Hill and his wife Denise, Mary Ellen Hill-Pierce and Dennis Hill and his wife, Edie; as well as six grandchildren and great grandchildren and by a brother Charles Robert Michaud.
Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family at Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville.
At Mae's request, there will be no calling hours.
For those who wish, online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the care of Regan Denny Funeral Home, South Glens Falls, NY.
